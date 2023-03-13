Money

Global banks tanked Monday following the crash of US-based SVB.

 Photo credit: John McArthur / Unsplash

Banking regulators took a page from their US counterparts and moved to take control of the Canadian assets of Silicon Valley Bank in order to stem contagion on this side of the border.

On the weekend the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) announced it had stepped in to take temporary control of SVBs Canadian assets. It further announced that it intends to seek permanent control of the assets and request that the Attorney General of Canada apply for a so-called Winding Up Order — presumably to shut it down altogether.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

northrungrader
northrungrader

A Liberal government seizing bank accounts of crypto currency, strange, I guess we will start to see the permanent parts of the Emergency Act that Freeland was do excited to use.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Canada does not have gold standard. And Liberals print money like crazy...what could go wrong in Canada?

