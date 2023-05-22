Polar bear jumping

Ken Green argues that the Trudeau government peddles a climate-change narrative that has little echo in the rest of the world, while other countries — notably China — don't care. The polar bears are fine, by the way.

A Los Angeles based ‘philanthro-activist’ group is claiming the world’s largest fossil fuel companies owe at least $209 billion a year in “reparations” for climate damages.

In a new paper entitled Time to Pay the Piper, One Earth argues climate change is a moral issue that will disproportionately impact developing nations in Africa, Asia and Latin America to the tune of $99 trillion from 2025-50, $70 trillion of which it attributes to fossil fuels.

Screen star Leonardo DiCaprio should just stick to his own Hollywood scripts rather than weighing in on a Canadian issue.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

Delby
Delby

DiCapprio is the fool who said that a chinook wind was a true sign of global warming and that he experienced it himself First Hand! Wow. I think I experienced my first chinook about 75 years ago - before fools invented global warming to keep other fools living in fear for purposes of taxation.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

BS..

