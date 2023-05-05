The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) said it would take legal action against Twitter if the social media platform did not comply with CBC's demands, according to documents obtained through an access to information request by Rebel News.
On June 10, 2021, the CBC warned Twitter it could face legal action if Twitter refused to follow CBC's guidelines.
At the same time, CBC informed Twitter it was collaborating with the Trudeau government to establish legislation that would force Twitter and other social media platforms to comply with new rules related to news media.
When the CBC made the threat, Twitter's Cam Gordon and Michele Austin ended the phone call with CBC.
Michele Austin sent an email on June 10, 2021, after the phone conversation ended, explaining what occurred during the call.
“Hi Diego, We had our meeting with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) today. The attached letter also came in last night,” said Austin’s email, referencing Claude Galipeau’s letter sent June 9, 2021.
Galipeau is the executive vice-president of corporate development at CBC/Radio-Canada.
“During the call (with Cam Gordon and myself) the CBC threatened legal action so Cam and I ended the call,” wrote Austin.
Austin recommended letting the Galipeau June 9 letter “sit” instead of replying.
“Action: Do we want to reply to this letter or should we just let it sit (I think we just let it sit),” wrote Austin.
The CBC requested Twitter establish a procedure to handle any material the CBC considered “offensive content” and respond to it promptly.
Catherine Tait, president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, wrote to Twitter “online hate” was a significant problem and CBC's worries were not adequately addressed.
“Specifically, I would seek your support in ensuring Twitter acts promptly when incidents of abuse of journalists on Twitter are brought to its attention,” wrote Tait.
“I would like to establish a clear quick response protocol by which Twitter will take effective and definitive action when examples of offensive content are brought to its attention.”
Tait wrote in a follow-up letter on June 23, 2021, that she was concerned about “attacks on trusted news sources” and how it “undermines reasoned discourse, democracy, and the health of our societies.”
“Your lack of action on this problem is extremely troubling,” wrote Tait.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
