Michele Austin CBC Lawsuit Threat
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) said it would take legal action against Twitter if the social media platform did not comply with CBC's demands, according to documents obtained through an access to information request by Rebel News.

On June 10, 2021, the CBC warned Twitter it could face legal action if Twitter refused to follow CBC's guidelines.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

