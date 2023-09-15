Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The world’s largest pet food maker is vowing “decisive” action to make sure Fido and Fluffy aren’t left behind in the climate transition to net-zero.
That’s because Virginia-based Mars Inc. — makers of Whiskas and Pedigree pet food — will spend more than US$1 billion over the next three years and “continue to commit financial resources as needed until Net Zero is achieved.“
With an emissions footprint of a country the size of Finland, Mars aims by 2030 to reduce its emissions by 50% in absolute terms, or approximately 15 million tonnes, building on its 8% GHG reduction to date.
“From the farms where food is grown for people and pets to the veterinary clinics where our pets are cared for, Mars is taking immediate action to reduce GHG emissions across its businesses to help build a better, more sustainable future for all,” it said in a news release.
That means transitioning to 100% renewable energy by changing how it powers its factories, offices and veterinary hospitals while addressing energy used by farmers, how it sources ingredients and even the energy used by customers (retailers), consumers and pet owners at home.
It also means redesigning its supply chains to stop deforestation for ingredients such as soy and beef in pet food. But also for cocoa used in its Mars branded chocolate bars.
According to the World Wildlife Fund cocoa farmers usually clear tropical forests to plant new cocoa trees rather than reusing the same land. The practice has spurred massive deforestation in West Africa, particularly in Ivory Coast where as much as 70% of the country's illegal deforestation is related to cocoa farming.
It comes as a new Ipsos survey, commissioned by Mars, found despite current difficult economic circumstances, 69% of adults across the world's seven largest economies think businesses should focus the same amount (32%) or more (37%) on tackling climate change rather than economic challenges.
The research involved 14,468 people in the US, UK, China, Japan, Germany, France and India.
It also found nearly half in the world's seven largest economies place "a great deal" of responsibility on multinational businesses and governments to make changes to address climate change.
According to the kindpet.com, there are 78 million dogs and 56 cats in the US alone, contributing 64 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere each year.
It urges pet owners to consider vegan diet options and switch to insect and plant-based protein options and avoid feeding them fresh refrigerated food.
“While pet food might not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering your carbon footprint, it’s hard to ignore the environmental impact of pet food once you know about it,” it said on a blog.
“Cold food transportation is one of the leading carbon emitters. There is never a need for fresh dog food delivered to your door.”
(2) comments
Will Mars employees and owner eat an insect based diet ? Make sure there aren't any parasites in that new food. Practice what you preach. Always blaming the cattle. I'm sure wild cats and dogs will also switch to a plant based diet. Mars could spend their profits neutering cats and dogs in the US, Turkey, India, Mexico, etc. There are too many feral, stray and abused animals. Mars should help to reduce the population.
LOL..you can't make this stuff up...smh
