Dog and cat

 Image courtesy of Andrew S on Unsplash

The world’s largest pet food maker is vowing “decisive” action to make sure Fido and Fluffy aren’t left behind in the climate transition to net-zero.

That’s because Virginia-based Mars Inc. — makers of Whiskas and Pedigree pet food — will spend more than US$1 billion over the next three years and “continue to commit financial resources as needed until Net Zero is achieved.“

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Will Mars employees and owner eat an insect based diet ? Make sure there aren't any parasites in that new food. Practice what you preach. Always blaming the cattle. I'm sure wild cats and dogs will also switch to a plant based diet. Mars could spend their profits neutering cats and dogs in the US, Turkey, India, Mexico, etc. There are too many feral, stray and abused animals. Mars should help to reduce the population.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

LOL..you can't make this stuff up...smh

