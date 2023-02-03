Conoco’s Willow prospect in Alaska

Conoco’s $8 billion Willow prospect in Alaska

 Courtesy ConocoPhillips

Despite his own administration’s repeated attempts to shutter the Canadian energy industry, US President Joe Biden this week opened a controversial region of the Alaskan North Slope for oil drilling.

The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) this week submitted a supplementary environmental impact study (SEIS) for ConocoPhillips’ proposed Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR). The supplemental review was ordered by the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, over environmental concerns including greenhouse gas emissions. 

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

