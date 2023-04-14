Inflation

The decision by the Bank of Canada (BoC) last week to hold its overnight rate at 4.5% for the second time in a row may have sent optimistic feelings through housing and financial markets, but a panel of economists assembled by Finder says ‘not so fast.’

In particular, a majority of the Finder panel doesn't think inflation will be tamed in 2023, pointing to 2024 or later for a return the bank’s target of between 1% and 3%, putting pressure on Canada's housing markets and more price declines this year.

