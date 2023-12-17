Elon Musk looks to launch multi-disciplinary university in Texas

It may not be rocket science, but space flight is bound to be on the curriculum of Elon Musk’s proposed new university in Texas.That’s because Bloomberg reported on Wednesday the world’s most mercurial — and richest — CEO is looking to start a STEM-based primary and secondary school in the capital of Austin with the intention of expanding it into a university.‘STEM’ is an acronym for ‘science, technology, engineering and mathematics’..The eccentric Tesla boss this week disclosed the information in a filing with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to establish a $100-million charitable foundation with the intent of establishing an elite institution aimed at meeting “the educational needs of those with proven academic and scientific potential, who will thrive in a rigorous project-based curriculum.”It will initially cater to around 50 students in a “merit” based system for “select applicants who demonstrate academic curiosity and discipline, independence and innovation.”Although Musk has previously started schools in the past for his children and SpaceX employees, the new as yet unnamed institution “does not guarantee admission to any of its trustees, officer or employees or their family members and such persons must be admitted to the School on their own merits.”.Although it has no plans to operate in foreign countries, but does seek to fundraise outside the US and offer grants and scholarships to foreign students.Musk or his companies have also made extensive donations for educational institutions in the past. In October, Tesla donated $750,000 to local organizations in Austin and a local high school to upgrade technology. In 2021, Musk personally donated $5 million to the Khan Academy which offers free education to teachers and students around the globe, mainly through videos hosted on YouTube.Musk just might need the extra brainpower after his Starship heavy rocket exploded mid-flight in November after reaching the edges of space. Then on Wednesday SpaceX inexplicably scrubbed the planned launch of the US military’s X-37B star plane.