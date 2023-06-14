Atlantic premiers

Premiers Tim Houston of Nova Scotia, Dennis King of PEI, Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador and Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick in Mill River, PEI on Monday.

 Photo via NS Premier Tim Houston Twitter

The Council of Atlantic Premiers is calling for the federal government to delay implementation of its planned clean fuel regulations due to what it is calling the “disproportionate impact” of the new rules on the Maritime provinces.

The plea came at a meeting of the Council in Prince Edward Island on Monday. The new rules are to take effect on July 1, which coincides with the start of the summer driving season and a 17-cent per litre federal carbon tax hike in the Atlantic provinces.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(3) comments

guest356
guest356

Guilbeault the criminal minister of the NDP Liberals, clearly believes that the incidental component of CO2 that these small population provinces emit is only going to stay in Canada, Apparently China and the rest of the world who completely overshadow our emissions are not considered in his tiny parochial understanding of "Climate change" . Canadian Climate Change is only impacted by Canadian activities...no one else (sic. Geebo). This is what we regard as competent leadership? Me thinks not. But meanwhile lets destroy the middle class, our industry, our economies and everyone else we can by taxing them into oblivion. They will of course still vote for us down East.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Memo to NLers and Maritimers: -

(1) Stop electing Liberal MPs.

(2) Stop believing the Liberal fear-mongering mantra that the CPC will cut off your pogey if elected.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Are they showing buyer's remorse and starting to engage their brains, should have done this before the last election.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.