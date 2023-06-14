The Council of Atlantic Premiers is calling for the federal government to delay implementation of its planned clean fuel regulations due to what it is calling the “disproportionate impact” of the new rules on the Maritime provinces.
The plea came at a meeting of the Council in Prince Edward Island on Monday. The new rules are to take effect on July 1, which coincides with the start of the summer driving season and a 17-cent per litre federal carbon tax hike in the Atlantic provinces.
“Federal measures taking effect on July 1, 2023, will significantly increase prices for gasoline and diesel and create additional inflationary pressures on families, and more vulnerable people,” the premiers said in a communique released after their meeting.
“The Parliamentary Budget Officer found these federal policies disproportionately impact Atlantic Canadians. Premiers urge the federal government to re-examine its policies to ensure that Atlantic Canadians do not bear a heavier cost burden than other Canadians,” it added.
Under the rules fuel suppliers are required to reduce the carbon intensity of the fuels they produce or sell over time until they’re about 15% below 2016 levels by 2030. According to the federal government website, the new rules will deliver up to 26 million tonnes (Mt) of greenhouse gas emissions by then.
By its own admission: “This is equal to removing about two weeks of greenhouse gas emissions from the Canadian economy.”
Presently, clean fuel standards are a patchwork across the country. Saskatchewan’s Renewable Diesel Act requires fuel distributors to include 2% renewable diesel content. The province also has a 7.5% ethanol mandate.
British Columbia requires a 5% ethanol content in gasoline and 4% in diesel fuel. In addition, the province has a Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which aims to achieve a 20% reduction in fuel carbon intensity by 2030.
Manitoba’s Ethanol Mandate requires fuel suppliers to blend at least 10% of ethanol in their gasoline and 5% renewable content in on and off-road diesel fuel.
Even in Alberta, a minimum annual average of 5% renewable alcohol is required in gasoline and 2% renewable diesel in diesel fuel sold in the province.
This is not the first time the Atlantic provinces have requested a delay. In fact, they’ve been putting off the inevitable for more than two years and it finally fell on deaf ears.
In a statement to the CBC on Monday, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault denied the request, essentially telling them to bag sand.
"Climate change is here and its impacts are costing Canadian households more every year. Delayed climate action is resulting in more frequent and intense forest fires, storms, and heat waves that are wreaking havoc on people's livelihoods and communities," the statement said.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(3) comments
Guilbeault the criminal minister of the NDP Liberals, clearly believes that the incidental component of CO2 that these small population provinces emit is only going to stay in Canada, Apparently China and the rest of the world who completely overshadow our emissions are not considered in his tiny parochial understanding of "Climate change" . Canadian Climate Change is only impacted by Canadian activities...no one else (sic. Geebo). This is what we regard as competent leadership? Me thinks not. But meanwhile lets destroy the middle class, our industry, our economies and everyone else we can by taxing them into oblivion. They will of course still vote for us down East.
Memo to NLers and Maritimers: -
(1) Stop electing Liberal MPs.
(2) Stop believing the Liberal fear-mongering mantra that the CPC will cut off your pogey if elected.
Are they showing buyer's remorse and starting to engage their brains, should have done this before the last election.
