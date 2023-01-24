TransMountain (TMX) expansion route

TransMountain (TMX) expansion route

 Courtesy Canada Energy Regulator

Alberta’s oil sands producers are eagerly anticipating startup of the long awaited, oft delayed TransMountain pipeline expansion when it finally comes into service starting the fourth quarter of this year.

The $21.9-billion TMX will nearly triple capacity to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and refined products on the existing TransMountain system from Refinery Row in Edmonton to the Port of Burnaby. As of January of this year, it was approximately 75% complete. Mechanical completion is expected by the third quarter with physical deliveries starting before the end of the year.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

(3) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

As someone who has been directly involved in the energy sector for the better part of 50 years & who has had friends directly employed by Kinder Morgan, though no "expert", TMX is one more issue I have followed closely. Our blackfaced PM child & his bobblehead finance minister... mr. Morneau...I forgot I owned huge estates in France, stepped into the fray upon getting unfortunately elected in 2015. Their choosing to throw every road block they could towards Kinder Morgan, resulted in their government achieving it's goal of shutting down the project. Trudope's so called "approval" in 2016 wasn't worth the paper for which it was printed on. If governments , federal & provincial, had just allowed Kinder Morgan to proceed, Burnaby, in all likelyhood would have been receiving oil sometime in 2019, without a cent of taxpayer money invested, & $ billions in future royalties to government coffers. Hogan, backed by the greenies, joined his Ottawa buddies & threw every name his small mind could think, in support of the feds while quietly going all in on site "C" hydro electric. No trees affected here, rivers or water sheds???!! Isn't hypocrisy grand. Sad as it is, at end of all this huge further WASTE of our tax dollars & with said governments directly involved, If one could only follow the money, the real dollar spent will be much closer to $30 Billion. To bet this mess will be complete in 2023??

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

I made a prediction when Trudeau bought this thing that nothing will flow through this pipeline while he is PM. I still stand by this . . .

G K
G K

"protect rare species in the construction zone by relocating as many as 100 anthills"

Ridiculous. I have one that I mow over every year and it always comes back...

