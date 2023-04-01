Scott Moe Purple Tie
Premier Scott Moe and NDP Opposition Leader Carla Beck are united in asking the federal government not to increase the carbon tax.

The carbon tax increased by 14 cents per litre of gasoline and 12 cents per cubic metre of natural gas on April 1.

guest688
guest688

Mr. Moe you made a declaration that Saskatchewan is a country within is a country... its well past the time for you to act like you actually care about folks in Saskatchewan.

Please stop talking and actually do something. You must know by now talking with Ottawa is time poorly spent. Every time you do chat with Ottawa the people of Saskatchewan see you as a bone headed slow learner. The carbon tax is all about nothing... it must go!

Ottawa's Imperial Model of governance must end starting with the removal of the RCMP the strong arm of central Canada... a remnant of colonial rule over Saskatchewan.

Mr. Moe the people of Saskatchewan are starting to see you don't get it... the unreconcilable differences between Ottawa and Saskatchewan cannot be resolved its time for a divorce.

Time to step aside Scott or time to say what you are going to do and do what you say!

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Agreed!

Goose
Goose

What's Rachel have to say about it?

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Justin says his taxes on energy will save the planet. The way I heard it the planet is already saved. I prefer the original Saviour to the fake one.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Time for an uprising Good People of Canada.

It's time to tear down the crown's criminal control system:

1. Fake fiat currency where Buddies of Buddies get free cash, while you pay 7% interest.

2. Crooked cops that let the sick pedophiles run our schools

3. The fake "justice" system that lets Turdeau/castreau club the Brave Truckers, steal their money, throw them in jail and invoke martial law.

4. Laws for the rich so they can steal with impunity. Laws where you have NO input.

The Whole "system" of government at every level is a criminal scam by the rich, of the rich and for the rich.

TIME TO RIP IT DOWN AND HAVE DIRECT VOTING BY THE PEOPLE ONLINE.

