Premier Scott Moe and NDP Opposition Leader Carla Beck are united in asking the federal government not to increase the carbon tax.
The carbon tax increased by 14 cents per litre of gasoline and 12 cents per cubic metre of natural gas on April 1.
Moe said that Saskatchewanians are already facing higher costs due to inflation and now is not the time to add additional carbon tax.
“Carbon taxes going up again on April 1,” said Moe.
“We have a 30% increase, [it] is a substantial cost on our energy bills in the province and in an environment that we're seeing some inflationary pressures that are being felt by families, being felt by small businesses.”
Moe’s government has tried to return the carbon tax money back to Saskatchewan to help the province.
“We've been working with the federal government to bring, to repatriate, those dollars back to the province that have been collected over the last number of years,” said Moe.
Moe had three suggestions for the Trudeau government and its carbon tax.
“There's really three comments I would make on that,” said Moe.
Moe’s first suggestion is to remove the carbon tax.
“The first suggestion we had to the federal government was don't charge this ridiculous tax,” said Moe.
“We've said that many times, but they're not going to remove it. The federal minority Liberal government that is propped up by the NDP.”
Moe’s second suggestion is to return the money to Saskatchewan “with no strings attached.”
“The second thing that we suggested was ultimately that they provide the dollars back to the province with no strings attached so that we could actually do with those dollars what is in the best interests of Saskatchewan people,” said Moe.
“That isn't going to happen either. And so what we're doing now is working with the federal government on what will be an agreement that's going to have significant strings attached.”
Moe’s third suggestion is the carbon tax “never should have been charged in the first place, in our view.”
Beck agreed with Moe and said “this is not the time to be increasing the carbon tax full stop.”
Beck points out that this carbon tax increase will raise SaskPower bills for the third time in the last eight months.
“People in this province again already looking at another rate increase,” said Beck.
“The third time in eight months on their SaskPower bills … people can't afford right now.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(5) comments
Mr. Moe you made a declaration that Saskatchewan is a country within is a country... its well past the time for you to act like you actually care about folks in Saskatchewan.
Please stop talking and actually do something. You must know by now talking with Ottawa is time poorly spent. Every time you do chat with Ottawa the people of Saskatchewan see you as a bone headed slow learner. The carbon tax is all about nothing... it must go!
Ottawa's Imperial Model of governance must end starting with the removal of the RCMP the strong arm of central Canada... a remnant of colonial rule over Saskatchewan.
Mr. Moe the people of Saskatchewan are starting to see you don't get it... the unreconcilable differences between Ottawa and Saskatchewan cannot be resolved its time for a divorce.
Time to step aside Scott or time to say what you are going to do and do what you say!
[thumbup]Agreed!
What's Rachel have to say about it?
Justin says his taxes on energy will save the planet. The way I heard it the planet is already saved. I prefer the original Saviour to the fake one.
Time for an uprising Good People of Canada.
It's time to tear down the crown's criminal control system:
1. Fake fiat currency where Buddies of Buddies get free cash, while you pay 7% interest.
2. Crooked cops that let the sick pedophiles run our schools
3. The fake "justice" system that lets Turdeau/castreau club the Brave Truckers, steal their money, throw them in jail and invoke martial law.
4. Laws for the rich so they can steal with impunity. Laws where you have NO input.
The Whole "system" of government at every level is a criminal scam by the rich, of the rich and for the rich.
TIME TO RIP IT DOWN AND HAVE DIRECT VOTING BY THE PEOPLE ONLINE.
