Animal rights protesters

Animal rights activists and counter-protestors clashed outside of a Burlington slaughterhouse in July 2020. Courtesy CBC.

 By Dave Naylor

The Commons approved Second Reading of a private Conservative bill that proposes penalties for animal rights protesters who trespass on farm property, including potential imprisonment. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a similar bill previously lapsed in the last Parliament.

(1) comment

Raz
Raz

Activist who wear masks. Double dumb.

Report Add Reply

