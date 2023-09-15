Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling for the Senate to quickly pass a bill that expands carbon tax exemptions for farmers.
This comes in response to analysis released on Friday by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO), which indicates that such an expansion would result in nearly $1 billion in savings for farmers by 2030.
“Making it more affordable for farmers to produce food will make it more affordable for families to buy food,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of CTF.
“The House of Common passed legislation to expand the carbon tax exemption for farmers. In fact, MPs have passed that legislation twice. The Senate needs to stop sitting on its hands and pass this legislation immediately.”
According to the PBO, the federal carbon tax on natural gas and propane is expected to amount to $978 million in costs for Canadian farmers by 2030.
The federal government granted an exemption from carbon taxes for diesel and gasoline used in agriculture but did not include natural gas and propane in the exemption.
Farmers use natural gas and propane to heat barns and dry grains.
Bill C-234 eliminates the carbon tax on the fuels used in farming.
The House of Commons approved Bill C-234, but it's currently stuck and not moving forward in the Senate.
The House of Commons approved an earlier bill, but did not become law because the Senate did not pass it.
“Elected members of Parliament from every party have voted to pass this,” said Terrazzano.
“The PBO has made it clear that this one obvious change would save taxpayers almost $1 billion. The Senate needs to do its job and pass this legislation NOW.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
More "do nothing" Liberal senators. Time Canadians elected senators, for a term, not life. Just another group of overpaid Liberal plants, who stall good bills and push through flawed Liberal policies. There are a few decent, objective Senators with common sense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.