Prairie farm
Courtesy of CBC

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling for the Senate to quickly pass a bill that expands carbon tax exemptions for farmers. 

This comes in response to analysis released on Friday by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO), which indicates that such an expansion would result in nearly $1 billion in savings for farmers by 2030.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

More "do nothing" Liberal senators. Time Canadians elected senators, for a term, not life. Just another group of overpaid Liberal plants, who stall good bills and push through flawed Liberal policies. There are a few decent, objective Senators with common sense.

