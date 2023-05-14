There are only four or five successful prosecutions under federal usury laws per year, says the department of Justice.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the government revised loan-sharking bans and included them in Bill C-47 The Budget Implementation Act.
“Everybody knows this is not a new issue,” Senator Mobina Jaffer (BC) told the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs committee.
“We are very good at putting in legislation, but what are the prosecutions?”
The federal government proposes lowering the maximum interest rates under the Criminal Code from 60% annually to 42%.
It is the first revision to usury laws in 45 years.
During the hearing, Kenyatta Hawthorne, who serves as counsel in the criminal law section of the department of Justice, stated even though payday lenders in Canada have been found to charge interest rates as high as 300% to 500%, prosecutions for usury are rare.
“We haven’t seen much,” said Hawthorne.
According to Hawthorne, from 2016 to 2021, 283 criminal charges were filed.
“Of those charges, only about 7% or 21 charges had a guilty finding, so, very low figures for this particular offence,” said Hawthorne.
“Is that because the government isn’t putting enough resources to go after payday lenders who are breaching it or even loan sharks?” asked Jaffer.
“That’s one possibility,” replied Hawthorne.
Provinces responsible for prosecutions “indicated essentially they were unable or unwilling to enforce the current criminal maximum rate of interest for payday loans,” said Hawthorne.
“This is mainly because of the large volume and low value of these particular types of loans.”
In 2007, the responsibility of regulating payday lenders was delegated to the provinces by Parliament. However, with Bill C-47, the federal government would once again regulate the industry.
“Predatory lenders can take advantage of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, including low-income Canadians, newcomers and seniors,” the government wrote in its March 28 budget A Made in Canada Plan.The department of Finance acknowledged the government will have the authority to grant exemptions to the law in Bill C-47.
Sen. Denise Batters (SK) said legislators were given little time for careful study.
“Right now, banks can provide bridging financing, like bridge mortgages which are short-term loans that can help people purchase a home, but could have rates that could potentially exceed this new criminal interest rate,” said Batters.
“I am wondering if Finance Canada has considered that issue.”
“This issue of bridge loans could be considered for an exemption under the regulations,” testified Mark Radley, acting director of consumer affairs with the Finance department.
“Could be considered for an exemption? So then the criminal interest rate would not apply to that?” asked Batters.
“That’s correct,” replied Radley.
“Why is it in the Budget Implementation Act with limited time to study it?” asked Batters.
“I can’t speak to the government’s decision,” replied Radley.
“We are being asked to pummel this bill through in a Budget Implementation Act and yet a very significant number of bridge mortgages could be impacted by this, but we won’t know if they’re going to get an exemption or not until after this bill is passed?” asked Batters.
“Yes,” replied Radley.
