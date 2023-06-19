Closed store sign

Source CBC

 By Derek Fildebrandt

Lockdowns were found to be the least popular nationwide COVID-19 control measures, according to Privy Council Office in-house research. 

Masks

Masks 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the only measure that received a lower rating was the curfew implemented in Québec.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(17) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Rhetorical question

Is there one covid “conspiracy theory” that has not come true?

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

The most disgusting fact about our federal "authorities" is quite simple. EARLY TREATMENT EXISTED AND CURED COVID. (Donald Trump, and others were cured) In the USA, if early treatment (and therapeutics) existed and worked, BY LAW, EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION WAS NOT ALLOWED. (The "vaccine" had to go through all the tests and demonstrate that it was safe and effective). The medical "authorities" in north america simply declared that there was no cure for covid (a blatant lie). They then prohibited the prescribing of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquin, and the medical regulators threatened the doctors with discipline and losing their licence to practise, if they engaged in early treatment and prescribed ivermecting and Hydroxychloroquin (or anything else). Doctors over in africa and india had 100% success rate in curing, and keeping patients OUT OF hospital entirely. (dr. chetty comes to mind). This was a relatively harmless influenza with a death rate of LESS THAN 1%. BOTTOM LINE: In terms of public health care, whether the fake vaccine was safe and effective IS TOTALLY IRRELEVANT. All we had to do was allow the doctors TO ENGAGE IN EARLY TREATMENT, using whatever drugs and thereapeutics they thought were appropriate. NO MASKS. NO LOCKDOWNS. NO CURFEWS. NO BILLION DOLLAR PAYOUTS TO PFIZER, MODERNA, ETC. Just get out of the way and allow the doctors to ethically practise medicine. The criminal Globalists and their followers should be jailed and the key thrown away. And BTW, why are we talking about future lockdowns, masks, (which we know dont, and didnt work) and mandating closing small businesses, again??????

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Wise Old Lady
Wise Old Lady

The lockdowns did more harm to our society than covid itself. We must never allow this to happen again.

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

There have been numerous studies that confirmed what most Thinking Folks suspected all along . . . . Lockdowns were Completely USELESS !

The Fact that Canada with all it's insane regulations managed to kill almost 5 Xs more citizens per Million than did Sweden in 2020/2021.

What did Sweden do that worked so well?

They did NOTHING . . . kids went to school, businesses remained open. No Economic Destruction as we witnessed in Canada.

But the Swedes DID look after the Seniors & those with Health Issues . . . who made up the vast majority of the Victims of the Wuhan Virus . . . Canada of course DID NOT!

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Clearly, Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime must be ousted.

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Zak007
Zak007

Just ousting this B**** will not do justice. These B****ds have to be held accountable with Nuremberg type of trials for crimes against humanity, otherwise they or some other lackeys will try to prescribe this deadly cocktail of vaccine and lockdowns again. The millions of victims of these experiments and their families deserve justice. Never again.

Report Add Reply
Maloneisright
Maloneisright

Funny how there was not question about vaccine passports.

Report Add Reply
jdaskas
jdaskas

[thumbup] 100% agree! The vaccine passports were by far the most draconian, tyrannical and useless measure the government has ever implemented in Canadian history.

Report Add Reply
PenPen
PenPen

I wonder how many people realize these surveys are designed to find out the degree of social engineering they need to do to get people to comply with 'safety measures'.

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

Yup! Government by public opinion poll is government by weather vane. Even worse when it is a weather vane next to a fan.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Pen you nailed it... they are evil !!

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Exactly!

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.