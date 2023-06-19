Lockdowns were found to be the least popular nationwide COVID-19 control measures, according to Privy Council Office in-house research.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the only measure that received a lower rating was the curfew implemented in Québec.
Asked, “In the future, if the following public health measures were to be reintroduced to prevent a widespread outbreak, would you support them?” Only 26% supported nightly curfews. Thirty-eight percent supported the “mandatory closure of businesses.”
According to a Privy Council report Support for and Adherence to Public Health Measures, the level of support varied wildly on other measures.
Stay-at-home orders had 50% support and mask mandates at 71%. Curbs on non-essential travel received support from 54% of respondents. On the other hand, school or daycare closures had 43% support.
The May 2022 report was based on monthly questionnaires conducted with a sample of 2,000 individuals.
Although the survey cost was not disclosed, it revealed that over a quarter of Canadians expressed concerns about the nation’s ability to return to pre-pandemic normality.
Asked “When do you expect day-to-day life in Canada will resemble pre-pandemic times?” Twenty-six percent replied “never.” The rate was 32% for working-age women over 35.
One of Canadian history's most significant economic downturns was triggered by the provincial lockdowns and federal Quarantine Act orders issued on March 26, 2020.
“I’ve talked to countless business owners who have seen their life’s work crumble in their hands,” Dan Kelly, CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said in an interview at the time.
“There are seasoned, experienced business owners who are now in tears.”
Retail sales experienced a sharp decline of 26%, making it the steepest drop since 1932. Greenhouse gas emissions from factories decreased by 11%, while air travel volumes decreased by 96%. The bans on non-essential travel had such a severe impact that they caused the federal treasury to lose $700 million in gasoline and diesel taxes, as stated in an Inquiry of Ministry previously presented in the Commons.
In a July 8, 2020, Economic and Fiscal Snapshot, the Cabinet stated that the national lockdown resulted in a 14% reduction in all federal tax revenues compared to pre-pandemic levels.
“The toll on the broader economy in 2020 is expected to be the largest and most sudden economic contraction since the Great Depression,” wrote the department of Finance.
Québec was the only province to implement a curfew, with potential fines of up to $6,000. Unfortunately, Québec also experienced the highest COVID-19 death rate among all jurisdictions in Canada, including First Nations reserves.
The Public Health Agency of Canada did not endorse curfews as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. A US National Library of Medicine study Early Evening Curfews and Mobility released on Nov. 12, 2021, questioned curfews as they “led to more people in indoor public spaces, which constitutes a contagion risk factor.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(17) comments
Rhetorical question
Is there one covid “conspiracy theory” that has not come true?
The most disgusting fact about our federal "authorities" is quite simple. EARLY TREATMENT EXISTED AND CURED COVID. (Donald Trump, and others were cured) In the USA, if early treatment (and therapeutics) existed and worked, BY LAW, EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION WAS NOT ALLOWED. (The "vaccine" had to go through all the tests and demonstrate that it was safe and effective). The medical "authorities" in north america simply declared that there was no cure for covid (a blatant lie). They then prohibited the prescribing of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquin, and the medical regulators threatened the doctors with discipline and losing their licence to practise, if they engaged in early treatment and prescribed ivermecting and Hydroxychloroquin (or anything else). Doctors over in africa and india had 100% success rate in curing, and keeping patients OUT OF hospital entirely. (dr. chetty comes to mind). This was a relatively harmless influenza with a death rate of LESS THAN 1%. BOTTOM LINE: In terms of public health care, whether the fake vaccine was safe and effective IS TOTALLY IRRELEVANT. All we had to do was allow the doctors TO ENGAGE IN EARLY TREATMENT, using whatever drugs and thereapeutics they thought were appropriate. NO MASKS. NO LOCKDOWNS. NO CURFEWS. NO BILLION DOLLAR PAYOUTS TO PFIZER, MODERNA, ETC. Just get out of the way and allow the doctors to ethically practise medicine. The criminal Globalists and their followers should be jailed and the key thrown away. And BTW, why are we talking about future lockdowns, masks, (which we know dont, and didnt work) and mandating closing small businesses, again??????
[thumbup]
The lockdowns did more harm to our society than covid itself. We must never allow this to happen again.
[thumbup]
There have been numerous studies that confirmed what most Thinking Folks suspected all along . . . . Lockdowns were Completely USELESS !
The Fact that Canada with all it's insane regulations managed to kill almost 5 Xs more citizens per Million than did Sweden in 2020/2021.
What did Sweden do that worked so well?
They did NOTHING . . . kids went to school, businesses remained open. No Economic Destruction as we witnessed in Canada.
But the Swedes DID look after the Seniors & those with Health Issues . . . who made up the vast majority of the Victims of the Wuhan Virus . . . Canada of course DID NOT!
[thumbup]
Clearly, Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime must be ousted.
[thumbup]
Just ousting this B**** will not do justice. These B****ds have to be held accountable with Nuremberg type of trials for crimes against humanity, otherwise they or some other lackeys will try to prescribe this deadly cocktail of vaccine and lockdowns again. The millions of victims of these experiments and their families deserve justice. Never again.
Funny how there was not question about vaccine passports.
[thumbup] 100% agree! The vaccine passports were by far the most draconian, tyrannical and useless measure the government has ever implemented in Canadian history.
I wonder how many people realize these surveys are designed to find out the degree of social engineering they need to do to get people to comply with 'safety measures'.
Yup! Government by public opinion poll is government by weather vane. Even worse when it is a weather vane next to a fan.
Pen you nailed it... they are evil !!
[thumbup]Exactly!
[thumbup][thumbup]
