Canada flag

Canadian flag 

 Courtesy Dan McGarvey

The Commons Industry committee approved a government proposal to make it mandatory for federally registered companies to disclose their ownership information. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this bill will not cover around 85% of Canadian companies, as they are registered at the provincial level.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Does that mean we will be able to track Justin Trudeau's ownership of Canadian corporations receiving government handouts, or will that continue to be secret?

