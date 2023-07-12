Sunwing Airplane
Image courtesy of Sunwing

Federal regulators have told airlines they could not use factors they “should have known about” as an excuse to deny compensation to passengers for poor service.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Canadian Transportation Agency listed several excuses that will no longer be accepted under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

The Federal Government lowers the standards in agreement with the industry and now bangs the drum on the industry to do the right thing. Kind of funny in some ways isn't it?

Ourdpkmg
Ourdpkmg

Just flew back from Shanghai for business with our largest Canadian carrier. What an awful experience. Delays on every flight, cancellations of legs, rude cabin staff, food inedible and to top it off, a seat so small that the 13 hour flight was an absolute agony.

I am not a believer in over-regulation, but something has to be done with airlines so that the seats are livable for people (I am 190cm and not overly heavy - and I clearly do not fit), the airlines cannot cancel flights willy-nilly amongst other things.

martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup] My brother has had a very similar experience with that same airline.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Increased regulation will need to increase the costs. Yes, airlines are not giving great service right now. But neither are banks. if every unsatisfied bank client could be compensated for bad service, the banks would be losing money. Regulators, must work with the airlines, not against the airlines. Finding staff is their top problem, just like many other industries.

martina1
martina1

Yes, finding staff is one of their biggest problems, and one that the airline industry has mostly brought on itself; Covid only exacerbated it. For example the requirements to become a commercial pilot are onerous and costly. Most have to become bush pilots up north where they get paid so poorly that their families have to support them for some years to gain the required hours. And now when these airline pilots are retiring there aren’t enough to replace them and training takes too long. There needs to be a systemic change to alleviate the shortages in the industry. (My husband would have liked to become a pilot and with his talents he would have been a good one, but the financial demands were prohibitive.)

