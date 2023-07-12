Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Federal regulators have told airlines they could not use factors they “should have known about” as an excuse to deny compensation to passengers for poor service.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Canadian Transportation Agency listed several excuses that will no longer be accepted under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations.
According to a consultation paper, the Agency stated that airlines must provide compensation for flight delays “except in exceptional circumstances which regulations will identify.” These exceptions need to be clearly defined for the benefit of travellers.
“Circumstances that would not be considered exceptional: flight crew or cabin crew unavailability, staff shortages at the airline, technical problems that are an inherent part of normal airline operations, any situation the airline knew about or should have known about when it sold the ticket to the passenger, and any action or failure to act by the airline or others with which the airline has a contractual relationship,” wrote the Agency.
“The following criteria for events to be considered exceptional are being considered: a) the event that caused the disruption must have been outside the airline’s control and not inherent to the normal exercise of the activities of the airline, and b) the event could not be avoided even if the airline took all reasonable measures to do so.”
Regulators currently have over 46,000 complaints that they still need to assess. The Agency believes that even more passengers, possibly hundreds of thousands, had valid complaints but never officially reported them.
Parliament in 2019 mandated Air Passenger Protection Regulations that promised compensation of $400 for a three-hour flight delay, $900 for denial of boarding due to overbooking, up to $2,100 for lost or damaged luggage and a maximum of $25,000 in damages.
The maximum penalty has never been given. Lawmakers blamed airlines and the Transportation Agency for not enforcing the rules strongly enough and not providing enough protection for consumers.
“People are tired, exhausted and losing faith in institutions,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra testified on May 18 at the Senate Transport committee.
“I take that mood extremely seriously.”
“We are proposing a new service standard,” said Alghabra.
“The service standard will not only uphold the rules, but it will ensure that airlines have a minimum treatment of their customers.”
On June 22, Parliament made changes to the Canada Transportation Act. These changes now state that airlines must resolve complaints within 30 days. Additionally, the amendments also require airlines to share information about their performance on their websites.
The changes were made after many people got stranded during their Christmas vacation travels. Passengers were stranded in different parts of Canada and airports in Mexico and the Caribbean. Sunwing, one of the airlines, received 7,000 complaints from these passengers.
“We failed,” Len Corrado, Sunwing president, testified on Jan. 12 at the Commons Transport committee.
The Federal Government lowers the standards in agreement with the industry and now bangs the drum on the industry to do the right thing. Kind of funny in some ways isn't it?
Just flew back from Shanghai for business with our largest Canadian carrier. What an awful experience. Delays on every flight, cancellations of legs, rude cabin staff, food inedible and to top it off, a seat so small that the 13 hour flight was an absolute agony.
I am not a believer in over-regulation, but something has to be done with airlines so that the seats are livable for people (I am 190cm and not overly heavy - and I clearly do not fit), the airlines cannot cancel flights willy-nilly amongst other things.
[thumbup][thumbup] My brother has had a very similar experience with that same airline.
Increased regulation will need to increase the costs. Yes, airlines are not giving great service right now. But neither are banks. if every unsatisfied bank client could be compensated for bad service, the banks would be losing money. Regulators, must work with the airlines, not against the airlines. Finding staff is their top problem, just like many other industries.
Yes, finding staff is one of their biggest problems, and one that the airline industry has mostly brought on itself; Covid only exacerbated it. For example the requirements to become a commercial pilot are onerous and costly. Most have to become bush pilots up north where they get paid so poorly that their families have to support them for some years to gain the required hours. And now when these airline pilots are retiring there aren’t enough to replace them and training takes too long. There needs to be a systemic change to alleviate the shortages in the industry. (My husband would have liked to become a pilot and with his talents he would have been a good one, but the financial demands were prohibitive.)
