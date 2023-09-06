Bank card

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada did not take action on over 27,000 complaints from people about banks in the last five years, according to Access to Information records.

The federal government created the Agency to help “protect the rights” of bank customers. Judith Robertson, Commissioner responsible for the Agency and earns $285,000 a year, did not agree to an interview with Blacklock’s Reporter.

(5) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Credit card companies are out of control. 24% interest is criminal. The Bank act needs to be amended to better regulate credit cards. There needs to be max Interest rates like prime plus 5. Also, tell banks they can not write off credit card losses greater than 2000 per person. This will limit the abuse.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

We are all learning what it is like to live in communism. And soon we will not be able to talk about what it is like to live in communism.

ljstd007
ljstd007

👍👍👍

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Oh look. Another federal agency living on taxpayers' hard earned wages that doesn't work. It sure would be nice to have a federal government that oversees this kind of thing.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol.

