The federal and Saskatchewan governments continue advertising on TikTok after banning the Chinese government-linked app on all government devices because of security concerns.
TikTok is a short video-sharing social media app popular with younger people.
Both governments have ad campaigns running on TikTok paid for with taxpayers money.
The Privy Council Office said it has advertising on topics such as public safety, online disinformation, and armed forces recruitment.
Privy Council spokesperson Stéphane Shank told the CBC the advertising campaigns do not post a security threat to the government because a third-party ad agency is responsible for posting to TikTok.
A Saskatchewan government spokesperson said “the government of Saskatchewan does use Tik Tok for advertising. All current campaigns are continuing, however, work on future campaigns is being paused at this time pending further review.”
“It is important to note that the TikTok ban announced by the government of Saskatchewan applies to use of the application itself, as this is where the security concern lies. The desktop version is not impacted by this policy.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
