The federal budget focused on clean technology, healthcare, and targeted cost-of-living relief.
The total federal budget is $497 billion, with a deficit of $40.1 billion.
Due to high-interest rates and inflation, the federal government says it attempted to show some fiscal restraint.
At a pre-budget event, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said “Taken together, inflation and higher interest rates are really challenging for a lot of people.”
“That means that one of my government’s principal responsibilities, and one of my principal responsibilities, is not to pour fuel on the flames of inflation. So fiscal responsibility is really important.”
HEALTHCARE
The biggest new spending in the budget is the increased provincial health transfers, which cost the federal government approximately $46.2 billion over 10 years.
The additional healthcare spending was agreed upon last month at a first ministers meeting about healthcare with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Freeland said the surgery backlog and lack of family doctors is not acceptable.
"Every single Canadian [should] find a family doctor to tackling the unacceptable backlog of surgeries to combating the opioid crisis that has devastated so many of our families and our communities that has taken so many lives," said Freeland.
"We will ensure that Canadians receive the care they need. We will ensure that every single Canadian can rely on a world class publicly funded universal health care system, one that is deserving of its place at the very heart of what it means to be Canadian. "
CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY
In an attempt to boost the Canadian clean energy technology sector, Freeland announced a 30% clean technology investment tax credit costing approximately $3 billion in tax credits over five years. The tax credits are a response to the United States Inflation Reduction Act to prevent companies from leaving Canada and going to the US because of richer incentives in the US.
The tax credits can be used for producing and manufacturing clean technologies like electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels, and wind turbines.
Canada wants to accelerate the extraction and processing of critical minerals in EVs and other areas.
AFFORDABILITY
Freeland acknowledged inflation is still high and affecting Canadians pocketbooks, with February year-over-year inflation at 5.2%. Freeland decided to give “targeted inflation relief.”
To help lower-income Canadians cope with inflation, the GST tax credit will be extended for another six months, at a cost of $2.4 billion.
The GST tax credit uses household tax filings to find out who qualifies. The one-time top-up spending is $234 for a single person with no kids, $467 for a couple with two children, and a senior citizen gets $225. Approximately 11 million Canadian households qualify for the GST tax credit.
“The truth is, we can’t fully compensate every single Canadian for all of the effects of inflation or for elevated interest rates,” said Freeland.
“To do so would only make inflation worse and force rates higher for longer.”
“The fiscal situation is very tight right now,” said Conference Board of Canada Chief Economist Pedro Antunes.
“We essentially overspent through the pandemic. We have a higher debt load. We have interest rates coming up. We have already a bunch of commitments. I think we need to keep that in mind. And certainly, we don’t want to spend more when inflation is on a tear.”
The amount of money that can be taken from registered education savings plans is increased to $8,000 from $5,000.
Freeland is spending $4 billion on a “housing accelerator fund” to assist with the increase in housing costs.
Freeland targeted “junk fees” which are extra charges added to things like roaming fees and airline tickets. They are no longer allowed.
Freeland criminalized any loan with an interest rate above 35%.
NDP DENTAL PLAN
The dental care deal the Liberals did with the NDP will cost $7 billion over the next five years.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told CBC News, "We still want to see confirmation of the dental-care expansion to include seniors, people living with disabilities, and kids 18 and under. We really want this budget to save money for people.”
"I am so proud to announce the creation of a new Canadian dental care plan," said Freeland.
"By the end of 2023. We will begin rolling out a dental care plan that will eventually cover up to 9 million uninsured Canadians. This will mean that no Canadian ever again will need to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying the bills at the end of the month. It will mean you can't tell, the size of someone's paycheque, by their smile."
GOVERNMENT CONSULTANTS AND TRAVEL
The government is committing to hiring fewer consultants and reducing federal travel to save approximately $7 billion over five years.
The Trudeau government spending went from $8.4 billion in 2015-16 for professional and special services to an estimated $21.4 billion this current fiscal year.
Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux said management consultants were only 5% of the $21.4 billion, but management consultants spending went up 95% under the Trudeau government.
Another area of increased government spending is the size of the federal public service, which grew 28% since 2017.
OTHER EXPENSES
An announcement made Friday said the government is spending $100 million to assist Haitian police with equipment, training, and financial support.
There is an ongoing spending review of COVID-19 pandemic spending as costs associated with the pandemic are winding down.
Singh said the NDP will support the budget, meaning the Liberals will survive any confidence vote on it.
(2) comments
What planet do these people (Liberals/NDP) live on?
It's clearly not planet earth!
Street protests are needed. EVERY rational Canadian needs to participate.
Go ahead Trudeau/Freeland......Freeze bank accounts.
Trudeau/Singh are leading sane people, concerned for their/their grandchildren's future into h*ll......
"attempted to show some fiscal restraint" LOLOLOLOOLOOL
