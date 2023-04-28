Internet Sign
Image courtesy of Leon Seibert on Unsplash

The Senate approved a new law by a vote of 52 to 16 on Thursday. This law introduces the first-ever federal rules that regulate legal internet content in Canada.

Internet

 

“I am excited,” Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez told reporters.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

One more nail in the coffin of freedom.

Report Add Reply
taa246
taa246

All governments have the right to protect and promote their culture, heritage, identity….

Since when is this the liberals priority? They continually try to erase this so “people” aren’t offended.

You are still sleeping if you believe this is why this legislation was created.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.