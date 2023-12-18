Federal government to mandate 100% EVs by 2035

Say goodbye to the V8 Hemi. Or any other gasoline-powered vehicle for that matter.If reports from Ottawa are correct, the federal government on Tuesday will introduce sweeping new requirements that all vehicles sold in Canada be ‘zero-emission’ by 2035 as part of a package of new regulations aimed at cracking down on automobile manufacturers. Although it’s not clear what constitutes a ‘zero-emission’ vehicle, the appropriately dubbed Electric Vehicle Availability Standard gives a telling clue, given in federal subsidies for electric vehicle battery plants that amount to almost $1 million for every man, woman and child in the country..According to anonymous sources — quoted at length by the Toronto Star — the aim is to force car makers to increase both the supply of electric offerings as well as the infrastructure needed to keep them charged.“This is helping to solve one of the greatest barriers to EVs uptake: that wait times are too long,” they said. “We are making sure that supply is going toward Canadian markets, because one of the issues with EVs is that we're competing against other markets where the actual EVs are being shipped to.”.According to Statistics Canada, about one in eight cars sold nationwide are some kind of electric or hybrid — depending on what part of the country one happens to live. In BC about a quarter of all car sales are EVs compared to barely one per cent in Alberta.“By doing this nationally, we will make sure supply is available and that consumers in all provinces are going to get quicker access to the vehicles,” the official said.