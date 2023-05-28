Farm in Canada
Cabinet approved financial relief through reduced interest rates for farmers, saving them millions in interest payments. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the decision was made in response to  testimony from the Commons Agriculture committee, which highlighted farmers were not responsible for food inflation.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.

(3) comments

Raz
Raz

The farmers the feds deliberately destroyed. Now if the feds will say they have dominion over the farmers.

DennisD
DennisD

And now you have No idea of The Rest of The Story.

Delby
Delby

It must hurt to give productive canadians such as Prairie Farmers some of the money generated from the energy sector of AB and SK. What will happen when the energy sector shuts down in a few years if the NDP/Liberal government have their way. Thank you to each and every farmer out there who is agonizing over the situation. We know you do your best for us.

