The cabinet indicated on Tuesday that it plans to continue the $595 million temporary media bailout for newspapers, which is about to expire.

Bob Cox, a press lobbyist who secured the media bailout on the promise “you can’t give them forever,” has been named as a panel member overseeing the bailout program until 2025.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

I guess Trudeau plans on holding on until 2025. On the plus side Ontario and Quebec will get to enjoy the foreclosures and bankruptcies that will be Canada wide, by that time.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

The MSM journalists have become script writers for their political talking heads. Only difference is the talking heads are holding the cue cards. 🫢🫣🤫

Report Add Reply

