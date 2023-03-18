Air Canada and WestJet airplanes
Photos courtesy Air Canada and WestJet websites

Cabinet is spending millions in new funding to deal with the new backlog record of 42,000 air passenger complaints of poor service, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Mexican beach

Mexican beach

“The agency currently has a backlog of over 42,000 complaints,” said the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) management in a statement.

airplane-canada

Air Canada jets 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Downrive
Downrive

More of our tax dollars down the drain. We have these departments in place to deal with things like passenger complaints, passport issuance, etc. and now since COVID these federal employees can no longer do their jobs? Really.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.