Cabinet is spending millions in new funding to deal with the new backlog record of 42,000 air passenger complaints of poor service, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The agency currently has a backlog of over 42,000 complaints,” said the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) management in a statement.
“The agency has already been reviewing its current complaint resolution process to identify and make process improvements to ensure it makes the best use of the resources provided to it by the government.”
The CTA spent $38.5 million last year, according to public accounts. On Tuesday, cabinet said it would increase the agency’s budget over three years by $75.9 million beginning April 1. The agency currently takes a year to process 15,000 complaints.
“Additional funding will allow the agency to process about 22,000 complaints per year,” said CTA management.
Air Passenger Protection Regulations permit travellers to file claims for unpaid compensation ranging from $400 for flight delays over three hours to $900 for denial of boarding and $2,100 for lost or damaged luggage. The rules also allow the CTA as a regulator to levy fines of $25,000 per passenger. The maximum penalty has never been imposed.
“As air travel volumes have rebounded and the air industry has grappled with the speed of recovery, we have witnessed a big jump in complaints,” said CTA Dispute Resolution Director Michelle Greenshields at the Commons Transport committee meeting on February 15.
On Tuesday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said travellers filing legitimate complaints deserve speedier service.
“The agency is there to ensure passenger rights are respected,” said Alghabra in a statement.
Additional funding “helps give the agency more resources to deal with complaints and ensure rules are respected,” said Alghabra.
Alghabra promised to introduce amendments by June to toughen penalties.
“I am open to anything,” Alghabra told the Transport committee on January 12.
“We are looking at the issue of fines,” said Alghabra.
“If there is an opportunity to increase the fines or enhance the rules, I welcome this committee’s suggestions.”
“Are there additional rules we can make,” asked Alghabra.
“There is a question about the fines. Should the fines be strengthened?”
“My plan is to table those proposals during the spring session,” said Alghabra.
“There is still some work that is needed. The work started before Christmas, but the plan I am aiming for is during the spring session.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
More of our tax dollars down the drain. We have these departments in place to deal with things like passenger complaints, passport issuance, etc. and now since COVID these federal employees can no longer do their jobs? Really.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.