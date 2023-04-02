The cabinet proposed banning sugary food advertising targeted at children.
Advertisers claim a ban would cost a billion annually in lost advertising revenue.
“My concern would be this is going to capture some foods unfairly,” said Conservative MP Dr Stephen Ellis (Cumberland-Colchester, NS).
“It seems duplicitous.”
The Commons Health committee opened hearings on Bill C-252 An Act to Amend the Food and Drugs Act to restrict food marketing to children under 13. The Commons last September 28 gave second reading to the Liberal bill by a vote of 208 to 114.
The original bill stated: “No person shall advertise foods and beverages that contribute to excess sugar, saturated fats, or sodium in children’s diets in a manner that is directed primarily at person’s who are under 13 years of age.”
Cabinet proposed to rewrite the clause to read: “Subject to regulations no person shall advertise prescribed foods and beverages that contain more than prescribed levels of sugar, saturated fats, or sodium in a manner that is primarily directed at persons who are under 13.”
MPs expressed alarm that cabinet would be granted wide regulatory powers to decide which “prescribed” food ads would be banned, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Here I am as a legislator sort of handing over all that power,” said Bloc Québécois MP Luc Thériault (Montcalm, QC).
“We are doing this blindfolded, in a way.”
“It seems too abstract to me,” said Thériault.
“What about yogurt? Fifteen grams of sugar, 18 maybe. Would that be considered acceptable, unacceptable? Would that be on the list?”
“Excellent example,” replied Dr Supriya Sharma, chief medical advisor with the department of Health.
“When you go into a grocery store, half an entire aisle is yogurt. Some of those might be suitable to be part of children’s regular diet, some of them may be very high in fat, very high in sugar as well.”
“It’s not [to] identify one product, it’s to put categories in place,” said Dr Sharma.
“The categories are not that they couldn’t be sold, but those shouldn’t be directed at children.”
Liberal MP Dr Marcus Powlowski (Thunder Bay-Rainy River, ON) said some discretion should be left to cabinet.
“I think an example of a food that might exceed the prescribed levels of sugars, but you may not want to make it a prescribed food is an apple or a mango, which probably has a lot of sugar in it, over a prescribed level,” said Powlowski.
“But on the other hand, you are not going to ban advertising of apples or mangos.”
David Lee, chief regulatory officer at the health department, said he did not intend to compile a blacklist of unhealthy foods and drinks.
“We are trying to focus on the nutrients,” said Lee.
“If the food contains a certain amount of something that really triggers us to say the prohibition applies, that’s what the regulations will do.”
The health committee adjourned consideration of the bill.
The Canadian Association of Advertisers has estimated a federal ban on fast food advertising to children would cost $956 million a year with “significant job losses.”
Dear overbearing socialist overlords- Please get out of our lives!
