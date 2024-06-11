Feds pass motion for RCMP investigation into green tech fund

The House of Commons voted in favour of a Conservative motion calling on the Canadian government and the Auditor General to hand over all documents related to a green technology fund to the RCMP within two weeks. The Auditor General revealed the extent of the corruption through its report on Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) last week. “This showed that [Justin] Trudeau had turned this organization into a slush fund for organizations connected to Liberal insiders,” said the Conservatives in a Monday statement.“In total, $123 million worth of contracts were found to have been given inappropriately, while $76 million was given to projects where there was a connection to the Liberals’ friends appointed to roles within SDTC.”On top of this, the Auditor General said $12 million was given to projects that were ineligible and had a conflict of interest. It found long-established conflict of interest policies were not followed in 90 cases.The Liberals were the only party to vote against this motion. One senior civil servant said these actions constituted “sponsorship scandal level kind of giveaway.”The sponsorship scandal was a controversy that stemmed from the Canadian government’s sponsorship program in Quebec. Officials engaged in corruption when they gave Liberal insiders contracts to promote Canadian interests in Quebec.The Conservatives called an RCMP investigation “the only way to fully expose all wrongdoing and potential criminality at the SDTC Green Slush Fund.” It said it looks forward to hearing from the RCMP on whether or not it will follow through. “Only Common Sense Conservatives will continue to demand transparency from Justin Trudeau and end the Liberal corruption in Ottawa,” it said. An audit published on Wednesday revealed widespread conflicts of interest and mismanagement at SDTC. READ MORE: Federal agency’s ‘Green Slush Fund’ marred by conflicts of interest and mismanagement Its directors had conflicts of interest in 186 cases, with 90 instances of voting for subsidies benefiting friends and associates.Auditor General Karen Hogan said its management of conflicts of interest was poor and that the violations “call into question the objectivity and impartiality of the Foundation and its decisions.”