Scooters in Paris

Scooters in Paris 

 Courtesy Vlad B on Unsplash

Thanks to a new initiative by Natural Resources Canada, EV drivers at the Western Standard’s editorial offices — there are none — can easily find a handy charging station.

That’s because the federal government is spending $5.9 million to “undertake zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness and education projects.”

EV charger map

Location of electric vehicle charging stations near the Western Standard offices.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

Lies, they emit tons of emissions... Before they get charged. And that's not even a bad thing.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

more money laundering..have a cause, get money to fund it, keep most...rinse and repeat..

