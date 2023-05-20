Thanks to a new initiative by Natural Resources Canada, EV drivers at the Western Standard’s editorial offices — there are none — can easily find a handy charging station.
That’s because the federal government is spending $5.9 million to “undertake zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness and education projects.”
To that end, Natural Resources Canada this week launched a Zero-emission vehicles - Canada.ca website at the EV and Charging Expo in Toronto. In a release, NRCan said the projects will help Canadians understand the options available when choosing their next personal vehicle, such as electric and hydrogen vehicles or clean micro-mobility solutions like e-bikes.
Federal funding was provided through the Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative (ZEVAI), which supports boosting the widespread adoption of ZEVs among personal vehicle owners, fleet owners, communities, businesses and indigenous peoples.
NRCan said the federal government's new ZEV Hub is intended to help individuals and organizations conveniently find ZEV-related information that is currently spread across multiple government websites, including cost benefits, how charging works, where to find chargers and most importantly — how to obtain federal grants and supports.
Indeed, a quick click links the user to all manner of government subsidies and incentives to purchase EVs in seven provinces and territories — Alberta isn’t one of them, however.
”Zero-emission vehicles are helping Canadians to reduce emissions and save money on fuel while creating good jobs throughout the supply chain. Investing in zero-emission vehicles will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals,” Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement.
(2) comments
Lies, they emit tons of emissions... Before they get charged. And that's not even a bad thing.
more money laundering..have a cause, get money to fund it, keep most...rinse and repeat..
