The government of Canada and Quebec have teamed up to invest $277 million in an all-purpose recycling biorefinery.

The Feds are putting their money where their collective mouths are after the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) sunk $277 million into an all-purpose Swiss Army knife of a recycling-biodiesel-hydrogen-oxygen-carbon reduction platform to be located in Varennes, Que.

The $1.2 billion project is a partnership between Shell, Suncor, the government of Quebec and a cast of smaller tech firms which will use a proprietary technology to convert more than 200,000 tonnes of ‘non-recyclable waste and residual biomass’ into biofuels with a capacity of up to 130 million litres annually. The project is expected to create more than 500 jobs at the peak of construction and about 100 permanent jobs once operational, CIB said in a release.

