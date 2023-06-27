Methane emissions

Courtesy europeanscientist.com

 By Dave Naylor

It’s the world’s ‘other’ greenhouse gas, and it’s about 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.

Now Canada is taking steps to clamp down on methane, which accounts for about a fifth of global emissions.

Tags

(10) comments

Delby
Delby

Is there Anyone who didn't see this coming? If so, how could you not have done so?

Report Add Reply
Costy
Costy

Maybe, just maybe, methane isn’t as bad as they believe it to be.

https://www.sciencenews.org/article/methane-warm-earth-atmosphere-radiation

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

What about all the fermenting human waste in parliament, that's worst than methane!

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

[thumbup] You nailed it.

Report Add Reply
RigPig
RigPig

More quality 'reporting' from the WS's climate cultist division.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Maybe if politicians would use less word salad, verbal diarrhea words in Ottawa we could cut methane to acceptable levels. Maybe we need a political word tax to combat this.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Did someone forget to figure out how much methane is produced by rotting vegetation ?? How did the planet get rid of the methane 2000 years ago ?? Just another way of blaming humans for something that is beyond our control. Why are the environmentalists so anti human?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

EnvironMentalists, you answered your own question.

Report Add Reply
tylerd2015
tylerd2015

"The overwhelming majority, almost half"

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

[thumbup] I lol'd when I read that too.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.