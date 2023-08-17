Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is amping up her war of words with federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault for playing footsie with China over emissions while playing hardball back home.

On Wednesday, The Western Standard reported Guilbeault will be in Beijing from Aug. 26 to 31 for a meeting of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED).

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

eldon628
eldon628

It's time to revolt! We are being governed by communist sympathizers. Out with them!!

gtkeough
gtkeough

Nothing to see here folks, Trudope's #2 slime ball ( Freeloading Freeland still hanging onto #1 ) is only getting further talking points to bring home to his boss. After all, they have your backs!

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

The PMs favourite was convicted of treason during FLQ crisis and should be charged again with treason

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Good for Smith, giving Guilbeault a blast. Guilbeault is a tool and off to join his political comrades in China while he does everything in his power to destroy Canada.

Maybe the Chinese government will take heart and lock this fool up for a few years. Or simply disappear him.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Not surprised Gilbert and the Trudeau Liberals are cozying up to China, the Communist party of China has been pouring money into the Liberals pockets for years. Justin Castro even allows them to run police stations in our country.

