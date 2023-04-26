Marco Mendicino

Marco Mendicino with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

 By Dave Naylor

The Trudeau government announced an agreement with the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association (CSAAA) to start a program to grab back banned firearms.

Guns

On Wednesday morning, Marco Mendicino, minister of Public Safety, described the agreement as a “significant step” towards beginning the Firearms Buyback Program (FBP).

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(13) comments

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Ahhh! The smiling faces of fascism. This is the look that they get just before we get bent over. The receiver with the serial number on it is “the gun”. That’s according to their rules. Strip all parts off of the rifle and keep them. Cut the receiver leaving the serial number intact. Than demand to be paid full price because, the receiver is “the gun”. Their rules, not ours.

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

But what about the communist, n-a-z-i, fascist “style” federal government. Can we get rid of them instead. In the “style” that the Indonesians did in 65.

northrungrader
northrungrader
northrungrader

Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association, I will take a direct quote right from their website, front page.

"CSAAA memberships are open to manufacturers, media, associations, business individuals, retailers, distributors and other businesses in the firearm and hunting industry. "

It really seems like firearms owners are not welcome as members?

Delby
Delby
Delby

Truth is no longer the first casualty of war; banning firearms has taken that dubious place of 'honor'.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Nice photo..........

Now, where's my gun?

PersonOne
PersonOne
PersonOne

Why is our government attacking its citizens? Why do the Liberals never do anything good for Canada, and only legislate to curtail freedoms?

dieraci13
dieraci13
dieraci13

If this ever happens I hope these criminals get the guns lead first

Boris Hall
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Because they are evil and backed by evil

Also Trudeau is a psychopath similar to Paul Bernardo

retiredpop
retiredpop
retiredpop

Communist countries do not let citizens own guns. Canada (Trudeau) does not want citizens to own guns. Why does eastern Canada vote for this dictator?

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

This Spring, I suspect that a lot of gun owners will unfortunately, lose their guns in boating accidents.

"Sorry, Comrade Stasi Commissar, I tragically lost my rifles in a boating mishap. I have no guns to forfeit to your much required program."

DS
DS
DS

"The FBP would ASK owners to either sell their firearms to the government".

Are they really only asking?

lgouweleeuw
lgouweleeuw
lgouweleeuw

Another liberal "choice". You won't be "forced" to do anything.

jokeco68
jokeco68
jokeco68

Just imagine how safe and wonderful Canada would be if the liberal government put half as much effort into dealing with violent criminals as they do trying to grab up legal guns

Report Add Reply

