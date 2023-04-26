The Trudeau government announced an agreement with the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association (CSAAA) to start a program to grab back banned firearms.
On Wednesday morning, Marco Mendicino, minister of Public Safety, described the agreement as a “significant step” towards beginning the Firearms Buyback Program (FBP).
“The successful implementation of this program is no small feat, and we appreciate the expertise of the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association,” said Mendicino in a statement.
“This is the first step towards getting assault-style firearms out of our communities.”
The CSAAA, an organization representing hunting and sport shooting in Canada, will collaborate with Public Safety Canada and retailers on the FBP.
According to a government statement, the first phase of the FBP is scheduled to start later this year and will concentrate on businesses that sell banned firearms.
The statement said the CSAAA would assist in identifying the quantity and types of banned firearms and attempt to “streamline” the gun grab process.
The second phase, which has no timeline yet, would go after individual gun owners and not involve the CSAAA.
In May 2020, the Trudeau government used an order-in-council to ban around 1,500 models and variants of firearms, such as the AR-15 and Ruger Mini-14.
The FBP would ask owners to either sell their firearms to the government or have them made unusable at the expense of the federal government.
The Trudeau government in February withdrew an amendment to the federal bill to include a section that would have clearly defined the various models covered in the assault-style weapons ban.
In Canada, automatic firearms are already banned.
Following weeks of criticism from Conservative MPs and some firearm advocates who said that the definition would ban many hunting rifles and shotguns, the government withdrew the measures from consideration.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(13) comments
Ahhh! The smiling faces of fascism. This is the look that they get just before we get bent over. The receiver with the serial number on it is “the gun”. That’s according to their rules. Strip all parts off of the rifle and keep them. Cut the receiver leaving the serial number intact. Than demand to be paid full price because, the receiver is “the gun”. Their rules, not ours.
But what about the communist, n-a-z-i, fascist “style” federal government. Can we get rid of them instead. In the “style” that the Indonesians did in 65.
Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association, I will take a direct quote right from their website, front page.
"CSAAA memberships are open to manufacturers, media, associations, business individuals, retailers, distributors and other businesses in the firearm and hunting industry. "
It really seems like firearms owners are not welcome as members?
Truth is no longer the first casualty of war; banning firearms has taken that dubious place of 'honor'.
Nice photo..........
Now, where's my gun?
Why is our government attacking its citizens? Why do the Liberals never do anything good for Canada, and only legislate to curtail freedoms?
If this ever happens I hope these criminals get the guns lead first
Because they are evil and backed by evil
Also Trudeau is a psychopath similar to Paul Bernardo
Communist countries do not let citizens own guns. Canada (Trudeau) does not want citizens to own guns. Why does eastern Canada vote for this dictator?
This Spring, I suspect that a lot of gun owners will unfortunately, lose their guns in boating accidents.
"Sorry, Comrade Stasi Commissar, I tragically lost my rifles in a boating mishap. I have no guns to forfeit to your much required program."
"The FBP would ASK owners to either sell their firearms to the government".
Are they really only asking?
Another liberal "choice". You won't be "forced" to do anything.
Just imagine how safe and wonderful Canada would be if the liberal government put half as much effort into dealing with violent criminals as they do trying to grab up legal guns
