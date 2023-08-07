It’s a chicken and egg situation.

A new survey says an overwhelming majority of Canadians support banning so-called ‘battery’ cages for confining egg-laying hens. The problem is they don’t want to pay higher prices in the supermarket to buy the eggs.

chickens

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Free Canada
Free Canada

Free run eggs are in stores now. For a dozen they are 1.00 more. Any person who has seen the terrible conditions eggs are produced in would never buy a regular egg. I know I won’t. Yes we need animals to survive, but there is no need to be cruel.

WordsWork
WordsWork

Free range chickens (the ones not in cages) are more prone to disease ... such as the avian flu which decimated the poultry population resulting in the culling of half a million or so birds as well as higher prices for eggs.

rianc
rianc

Prices for eggs would go higher because of the marketing boards in Canada. The marketing boards are supposed to keep prices in line but has failed to accomplish that. Eliminate the marketing boards for chicken, eggs and dairy and allow for open competition and prices will fail in time due to no marketing stifling competition and raising prices.

