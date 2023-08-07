Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
A new survey says an overwhelming majority of Canadians support banning so-called ‘battery’ cages for confining egg-laying hens. The problem is they don’t want to pay higher prices in the supermarket to buy the eggs.
The poll, conducted by UK-based Bryant Research and commissioned by Mercy for Animals Canada in May, found 80% of Canadians oppose the use of battery cages on poultry farms. Fully 79% agree that restaurants and grocery chains ought to ban eggs from caged hens from their supply chains altogether.
The poll surveyed 1,005 residents and is considered to be representative of Canada in terms of age, gender and region. Respondents were shown photographs of various hen conditions and asked for their opinions on the obligations of food companies.
It’s not out of any particular bias against eating animal products; 97% of respondents eat eggs at home while 91% eat them dining out.
While Mercy For Animals acknowledged that progress for animal welfare has been made in this country, it says domestic egg producers are falling behind their peers in the US and EU.
Unlike the US where conventional battery cages are being phased out in favour of cage-free systems, Canada has opted for larger 'enriched' cages as replacements, it said.
On that front, a further 75% of respondents opposed those as well.
Several companies, including McDonald’s and Loblaws, have vowed to eliminate caged eggs altogether by 2025, but 83% of all eggs consumed in the country continue to come from confined hens.
"Canada should be at the forefront of animal welfare, but it has fallen behind the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union in prohibiting the use of cages," said PJ Nyman, corporate policy advisor at Mercy For Animals.
"With most companies committed to eliminating cages by 2025, (the survey) makes a strong case for the egg industry to move toward completely banning cages."
But that hasn’t altered the buying habits of consumers, who are facing sticker shock on the shelves. Egg prices have tripled in the US due to a bad bout of avian flu, labour shortages and soaring feed and fuel costs.
Canada isn’t immune, but those impacts have been tempered by the country’s supply management system. Statistics Canada numbers showed egg prices rose about 16.5% year-over-year in December.
Prices vary from about $3.70 for non-organic caged eggs to $7.50 for organic free run. By contrast, the same carton of non-organic eggs that costs about $4 to $5 in Canada is going for US$6 to $8 in states such as Arizona, Nevada and Florida and even higher in the UK.
That said, the prices of eggs were already higher in Canada to begin with. That’s because average egg farm in Canada has about 25,000 laying hens compared to two million birds in the US.
Prices are sure to go even higher if and when cages are eventually banned. But that date isn’t until 2036.
“We’ve learned that the supply chain needs more time to adapt and change,” Sobeys said in its 2022 animal welfare statement.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Free run eggs are in stores now. For a dozen they are 1.00 more. Any person who has seen the terrible conditions eggs are produced in would never buy a regular egg. I know I won’t. Yes we need animals to survive, but there is no need to be cruel.
Free range chickens (the ones not in cages) are more prone to disease ... such as the avian flu which decimated the poultry population resulting in the culling of half a million or so birds as well as higher prices for eggs.
Prices for eggs would go higher because of the marketing boards in Canada. The marketing boards are supposed to keep prices in line but has failed to accomplish that. Eliminate the marketing boards for chicken, eggs and dairy and allow for open competition and prices will fail in time due to no marketing stifling competition and raising prices.
