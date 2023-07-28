Ford EV

2023 Ford Explorer

 Ford

Automaker Ford is pushing back its electric vehicle production targets amid deepening losses at its Model e EV division.

Ford’s EV experience represents a broader industry conundrum as unsold cars pile up on lots amid waning consumer demand.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Footloose
Footloose

I can’t see pure EV’s ever being a success. Toyota’s lead to hybrids is likely the only viable route in cold nations in particular. Nowhere in the western world will be anywhere the electrical grid to subbort the totally unrealistic fantasies of likes of Trudeau et-al

Grinder
Grinder

It was only a few months ago FORD aired a commercial for the new e-F150 truck showing a movie crew in the forest who used it to supposedly power the shoot! Well, Ford should sell their excess to Hollywood then, first because they are the wokest and have to support this fully AND 2nd, because Ford has this wicked production crew testiminoal showing how e-Trucks are such a valuable benefit to filming!

Amy08
Amy08

Nobody wants to drive EVs. There's a boat load of them still burning today in the Netherlands, 1 person died, 23 people had to be rescued off the boat. People have been locked inside their Teslas while it lit up. Enough with the climate crisis hoax. Oil and gas forever and keep planting more trees.

D&J
D&J

The number one cause of fires in New York are ion batteries exploding. Would you like to be on the top floor of an apartment in a fire you cant put out? Grow the heck up Trudeau..your e agenda sucks.

Kijang1
Kijang1

Time to beg for taxpayers handouts.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Too expensive not very good yet. You can buy these anywhere now.

guest399
guest399

VW also ran into trouble with their EV production. And if Ford and VW can't succeed at this, it is very unlikely Stellantis will be able to. And that means Canadians being forced to pay 30 billion or more to subsidize losers who have no business case.

Robadam
Robadam

Blowing more of Alberta's transfer payment cash. The milk cow that keeps on giving to Ontario and Quebec.

