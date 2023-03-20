US car manufacturer Ford is recalling tens of thousands of vehicles affecting Canadians across the country.
Some of the more than 80,000 recalled vehicles possess faulty brakes — thus increasing stopping distance and the risk of a crash — while problems with the windshield wiper in other models have impacted visibility for drivers.
The biggest recalls involve two of Ford’s most popular models — the 2021 F-150 and the 2013-18 Fusion — with 51,336 and 35,398 models recalled respectively.
On the former, Ford stated in its recall notice: “On certain trucks, the windshield wiper arms may not have been manufactured correctly.”
“As a result, the wiper arms could slip and they may not wipe the windshield properly.”
Some Fusion models are at risk of the front brake hoses failing, causing a “progressive brake fluid leak.”
“If this happens, the driver may experience a change in brake pedal feel and travel,” Ford added. “This can cause reduced braking.”
All owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail over the coming weeks.
