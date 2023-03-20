Ford

Ford has announce a product recall for tens of thousands of vehicles across Canada.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

US car manufacturer Ford is recalling tens of thousands of vehicles affecting Canadians across the country.

Some of the more than 80,000 recalled vehicles possess faulty brakes — thus increasing stopping distance and the risk of a crash — while problems with the windshield wiper in other models have impacted visibility for drivers.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.