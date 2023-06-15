Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

 Courtesy CBC

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland stated that the Trudeau government had to invest billions in Ontario's Volkswagen electric vehicle (EV) battery plant. 

Volkswagen Logo

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freeland made the comments after a Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) report said that the battery plant would cost taxpayers almost 20% more than initially projected.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

https://youtu.be/PyjORsJPH_U This is what vw does. No way in hell we should be giving these germans a dime.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Of course commie Freeloader defends BillionS for Buddie$.

That's how she gets her kickback of million$.

Report Add Reply
nakai95
nakai95

Freeland: “We were just not, as a government, going to tolerate a situation in which investment was sucked out of Canada".

Another lie Freeland, you might want to add the word "eastern" in front of the word "Canada" as your government clearly promotes sucking investment out of western Canada (excluding Vancouver) with your idiotic and predatory policies.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Didn’t Canada just fine Volkswagen 200 million dollars for pleading GUILTY to emissions fraud?

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Yes - Exactly!

Criminal hypocrites.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.