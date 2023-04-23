Sunwing Airplane
Image courtesy of Sunwing

The Commons Transport committee said air travellers should receive more compensation for poor service. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra suggested developing a proposal for new regulations by June.

Omar Alghabra

“The committee heard from many witnesses on the shortcomings of the Air Passenger Protection Regulations as well as potential methods of improvement,” said a Transport committee report Strengthening Air Passenger Rights In Canada.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Raz
Raz

Cracking down on the crisis they created with more cost, restrictions and survailence. Liberals have no accidents, they create them!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.