According to records, the department of Health has issued numerous “corrections” to subsidized news media.

As a condition of accepting federal aid, subsidized newsrooms must provide federal agencies with a “rebuttal opportunity,” according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

