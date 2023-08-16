Trudeau Foundation and China Flag
After lecturing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on electricity emissions, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is jetting off to China — presumably in a Canadiar jet — to seek ‘co-operation’ on environment issues.

According to Guilbeault’s office, he’ll be in Beijing from Aug. 26 to 31 for the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED). 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Non of what Geebot has ever done has been for Canada or Canadians. It’s always been against Canada and for the globalists. This scumbag worked for World Wildlife Fund before entering politics. WWW is owned by George Soros, a filthy naz i collaborator at 12 years old and a WEF member. Christia Freeland, whose grandfather was a naz i, wrote his autobiography. These scum are incestuous.

john.lankers
john.lankers

How can one collaborate with a country on environmental issues when said country grows crops like mushrooms, garlic and tomatoes for export on raw human sewage?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The Trudeau infected Liberano mafia criminal cartel is a branch of ChiCom organized crime

Nothing more

He is being briefed on how to facilitate China’s take over and destruction of our country and way of life

guest688
guest688

You nailed it Boris... nothing to do with non existent climate issues...

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Guilbeaul’s position on this council should prove to even the most devout Trudeau loyalists that the Liberal Party of Canada is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This Gilbert is an idiot, how is he getting to China? Row boat? Paddling with wooden oars? What a Fn bunch of hypocrites the liberals are.!

Taz
Taz

People disappear in China, maybe he will.

Alterego64
Alterego64

this should be interesting....

going to meet for climate nonsense...sounds like a cover up for what is next step to create dic-tator-ship

guest688
guest688

Agree

