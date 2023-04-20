Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

 

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault introduced a new evaluation method for the economic cost of greenhouse gas emissions called the “social cost of carbon” at a climate change conference in Ottawa.

The “social cost of carbon” incorporates updated scientific knowledge and economic models and shows that the economic impact of greenhouse gas emissions is nearly five times higher than using previous models.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Comrade Minister Guilbeault means that the latest ‘carbon tax’ is the ‘SOCIALIST/CUMMUNIST cost on carbon’.

A pox on Guilbeault's and Castreau's houses!

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Is is theft..legalized theft..plain and simple..

Report Add Reply

