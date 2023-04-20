Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

 

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault introduced a new evaluation method for the economic cost of greenhouse gas emissions called the “social cost of carbon” at a climate change conference in Ottawa.

The “social cost of carbon” incorporates updated scientific knowledge and economic models and shows that the economic impact of greenhouse gas emissions is nearly five times higher than using previous models.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(11) comments

Jane V
Jane V

What about the 'social cost' to the CHILDREN of the Democratic Republic of the Congo? Thousands upon thousands of children and their parents mine the cobalt needed for electric vehicle batteries with their bare hands. They have no protective gear. They dig in unsupported tunnels under ground. They get drunk first as they are so afraid they will not make it out alive. Often they don't. They get paid just 1 or 2 dollars a day. If they try to sell to a different buyer for a higher price they are shot dead in full view of everyone. Who is responsible? All the tech companies who use lithium-ion batteries in their products, the corrupt Congo government, Chinese controlled cobalt mining companies and every government that pushes 'crisis' climate change solutions that require these batteries. Think of Ontario which is permitting 2 massive electric vehicle battery plants to be built. The VW battery plant will be subsidized by Canada and Ontario to the tune of $13 BILLION! Will those poor miners in Congo benefit? No. Their heath and their ruined environment is not even considered. Do we really want to 'save' the earth on the backs of black skinned people in Africa? Surely by now we know black slavery is evil.

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

Why does no one ask Gullible why his CCP masters aren't paying any carbon taxes?

Report Add Reply
MrFred
MrFred

What a pair of fools!

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

This is obviously nonsense.....so what are we going to do about it?

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

The Liberals are not a government. They are an organized crime racket.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Guilbeault trying to convince everybody of his ring leader's delusions isn't working. I think that imperonating a Minister is a crime!

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

A convicted criminal working for Canadas largest criminal organization (the government)!

Report Add Reply
suncemesec
suncemesec

Exactly. well said.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

You are the carbon they want to reduce.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Comrade Minister Guilbeault means that the latest ‘carbon tax’ is the ‘SOCIALIST/CUMMUNIST cost on carbon’.

A pox on Guilbeault's and Castreau's houses!

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Is is theft..legalized theft..plain and simple..

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.