Hydro Lines Sunset

Jonathan Wilkinson is touting $40 billion of investments in Canada’s power sector.

 Courtesy Andrew Meteley on Unsplash

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was in Edmonton this week to pump the Liberals’ election hopes and tout more than $40 billion of incentives into the national power grid.

Jonathan Wilkinson

Photo courtesy of Twitter

In a campaign-style address, Wilkinson touted what he called “historic investments” in Canada’s power infrastructure as part of its Net Zero strategy by 2035.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.