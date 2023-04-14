Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was in Edmonton this week to pump the Liberals’ election hopes and tout more than $40 billion of incentives into the national power grid.
In a campaign-style address, Wilkinson touted what he called “historic investments” in Canada’s power infrastructure as part of its Net Zero strategy by 2035.
“Budget 2023 is our plan to make life more affordable, strengthen public healthcare and build a stronger, more sustainable and more secure Canadian economy — for everyone. The job-creating investments in Budget 2023 support Canada's electricity sector on the path to delivering a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.”
A 15% refundable tax credit for non-emitting electricity generation, electricity generation from abated natural gas, stationary electricity storage systems including batteries and equipment for the transmission of electricity between provinces and territories
$20 billion in low-cost financing from the Canada Infrastructure Bank
Targeted electricity programs, where needed, to ensure critical projects get built
The budget also includes $3 billion over 13 years to recapitalize the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program to support clean energy projects in indigenous communities in addition to renewing the Smart Grid Program — which is considered essential to integrating renewables such as wind and solar — and support offshore wind farms.
To underscore this was indeed a partisan pitch for votes as opposed to any meaningful change in policy, Wilkinson stepped out of his NRCan shoe box to promote $198.3 billion in healthcare funding — including $25 billion in Alberta — the new dental care plan and grocery rebates. The government is also taking action to crack down on junk fees and predatory lending, lower credit card transaction fees for small businesses and reduce home heating costs, he said.
Despite the large outlay, Wilkinson insisted Canada would “maintain the lowest deficit and the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7.”
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
