The inflation rate in June dropped to 2.8%. This is good news for the Bank of Canada (BoC), as they have been attempting to control rising prices and get the inflation rate below 3%.

This is the first time in 27 months that the inflation rate was below 3%.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

guest1019
guest1019

What would it be if the same formula used in the 1970s were applied today.

Report
retiredpop
retiredpop

They numbers they come up with are meaningless. If they compare items to what they were prior to when the Liberal-NDP cabal hijacked Canada inflation is probably 30 to 40%.

Report
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

If you could believe stats can..they are part of the liars web....

Report
northrungrader
northrungrader

This announcement brought to you by the Ministry of Misinformation and Disinformation, no doubt. When every time I buy groceries, pay my utilities, and look at my mortgage it costs more, I know my government is STILL lying to me. The best thing that could happen to Canadians would be a large asteroid wiping out Ottawa. No change in government is going to fix things while the bureaucracy and unions have us by the short and curlies.

Report
Left Coast
Left Coast

The reduction in the Amount of Inflation does not mean things are getting Less Expensive . . . it just means things are Prices Increasing as Fast as they were.

I am sure the Crime Minister & his Cabal of WEF Lackies will figure out how to get that Inflation Number Higher . . .

Report
grandview.67
grandview.67

If the reason for the drop in inflation is because of lower gasoline prices, think of what it would be if the carbon tax was removed.

Report

