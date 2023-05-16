Canada's annual inflation rate increased in April for the first time in 10 months.
The unexpected rise to 4.4% adds pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to resume its tightening campaign and raise interest rates after having paused rate hikes since January.
Consumer prices also increased by .7% from March, which was higher than the predicted .4% increase.
Analysts expected the annual rate to decrease slightly from 4.3% in March to 4.1%.
“The market is under-pricing the probability the Bank (of Canada) comes back and hikes again,” said Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.
“I don’t see any slowing down in terms of the underlying price pressures.”
After eight consecutive rate hikes, the BoC maintained interest rates at its last two policy-setting meetings. The BoC stated it had been enough to control inflation.
Canada's inflation peaked at 8.1% last year, and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem is ready to raise interest rates if it remains above the 2% target.
The probability of a BoC rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting on June 7 has risen from 10% to 22%.
“Markets are still underweighting the possibility of an insurance hike on June 7, especially in the context of BoC communications that prioritized the upside risks to inflation and expressed worries about core inflation getting stuck above 3%,” said Jay Zhao-Murray, market analyst at Monex Canada.
StatsCan reported in April the biggest contributors to the annual inflation rate were the increased rent and mortgage interest costs.
StatsCan suggested the higher interest rate environment may have led to greater demand and higher rental prices.
The average of two BoC core measures of underlying inflation, CPI-median and CPI-trim, was 4.2% in April, down from 4.5% in March.
“The fact that core measures of inflation remained elevated in April will be disconcerting for policymakers,” said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Group.
“Expect upcoming communications to remain hawkish and focused on bringing inflation to heel, leaving the door open to further rate increases.”
In April, the price of groceries rose slower than in March, mainly due to lower price increases for fresh vegetables, coffee, and tea, according to StatsCan.
Excluding food and energy, prices increased by 4.4%, slightly lower than March's rise of 4.5%.
The primary driver of the month-over-month inflation rate was gasoline prices, which had the most significant monthly increase since October. The increase followed OPEC+'s announcement to cut oil output.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
