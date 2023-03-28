Lewis and O'Connell

Leslyln Lewis, CPC Haldimand-Norfolk MP, launched a withering attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday in the House of Commons, accusing him of stuffing a banana down his pants when he dressed in blackface.

Lewis was responding to a question from Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell about her meeting with MEP Christine Anderson, who she called a "Nazi."

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(8) comments

guyitt
guyitt

See, I told you that Junior was singing the Banana Boat while he was at the Queens funeral.

G K
G K

Lib MP Jennifer O’Connell is out of her league.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Old guy in Alberta here.

I contributed to Ms. Lewis' CPC leadership campaign and voted for her even tho I knew she wouldn't win because she lacked majority support and MP/HOC experience, imho.

But I can see now that she's feisty and may well have what it takes to one-day be CPC leader and PM.

You go, gyrl!

guest800
guest800

Lewis is good stuff.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Clown World Yep...

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]For sure!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

For the love of God

We have to separate from this Trudeau infected globalist sh#thole country

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]You bet!

