Leslyln Lewis, CPC Haldimand-Norfolk MP, launched a withering attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday in the House of Commons, accusing him of stuffing a banana down his pants when he dressed in blackface.
Lewis was responding to a question from Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell about her meeting with MEP Christine Anderson, who she called a "Nazi."
"The prime minister put on blackface so many times... He literally put a banana in his pants. And you have the audacity to stand and look at me, as a black woman, and ask about my meeting with another member of the European parliament," Lewis said.
In late February, Lewis and two of her colleagues met with Anderson, a member of the European Parliament and a representative of the Alternative for Germany party, a right-wing populist party, that has some contrarian views about things.
Lewis was attacked for taking the meeting by the Liberals and also took some flak from her party’s leader, Pierre Poilievre.
In her defence, Lewis said, “It is not uncommon for Members of Parliament to meet with visiting elected officials from other countries. Consequently, we recently met with a representative of the European Parliament while she was visiting Canada.”
“As a Member of Parliament, I am required to meet with foreign officials quite frequently and often do not share their views of those officials or their parties.”
When questioned further by the Simcoe Reformer soon after the meeting, Lewis said in a statement that prior to becoming a Member of Parliament one area of her law practice was human rights.
“As such, I’ve always, and continue to, condemn any views that are racist or hateful,” she said.
See, I told you that Junior was singing the Banana Boat while he was at the Queens funeral.
Lib MP Jennifer O’Connell is out of her league.
Old guy in Alberta here.
I contributed to Ms. Lewis' CPC leadership campaign and voted for her even tho I knew she wouldn't win because she lacked majority support and MP/HOC experience, imho.
But I can see now that she's feisty and may well have what it takes to one-day be CPC leader and PM.
You go, gyrl!
Lewis is good stuff.
Clown World Yep...
[thumbup]For sure!
For the love of God
We have to separate from this Trudeau infected globalist sh#thole country
[thumbup]You bet!
