LNG export terminal in Freeport, TX

Alaska LNG is 40% closer to Asia than LNG shipped from the US Gulf Coast. Photo by Shaun Polczer.

 By Shaun Polczer

US President Joe Biden sparked more outrage among his environmentalist coalition after the Department of Energy approved a controversial $39 billion US export terminal, pipeline and processing facility that will facilitate a massive jump in Alaskan LNG exports.

Alaska LNG map

The project, which is being sponsored by the Alaska Gasoline Development Corporation, will ship an average of 3.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of North Slope gas via an integrated pipeline to Anchorage when it comes on stream in 2030. The North Slope gas fields are estimated to contain about 41 trillion cubic feet of proved reserves.

Alaska LNG project

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

kmb
kmb

Excellent! Now Canada can build a pipeline from the Mackenzie Delta over to Alaska and start to produce our Arctic gas resources.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Day 1, close down Keystone XL, to stop Canadian oil, from competing. Now a few short years later, directly competing with Canadian LNG, I'm wondering how much stock Justin owns in American oil companies?

