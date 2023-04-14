US President Joe Biden sparked more outrage among his environmentalist coalition after the Department of Energy approved a controversial $39 billion US export terminal, pipeline and processing facility that will facilitate a massive jump in Alaskan LNG exports.
The project, which is being sponsored by the Alaska Gasoline Development Corporation, will ship an average of 3.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of North Slope gas via an integrated pipeline to Anchorage when it comes on stream in 2030. The North Slope gas fields are estimated to contain about 41 trillion cubic feet of proved reserves.
That’s a huge number by any measure; by way of comparison Alberta produced about 9.8 bcf/d in 2021, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator. British Columbia accounted for about 5.4 bcf/d.
Initial approvals for the AGDC were granted under the former Trump administration, but Biden continued to express support for natural gas. An environmental-impact statement completed in June of last year concluded the project provides “important socioeconomic benefits."
“As the world turns away from Russian energy, LNG investors, developers, and customers are all searching for reliable, low-emissions energy sources. Alaska LNG, the only permitted LNG project on the West Coast, is poised to safely deliver to allies across the Pacific and enable other U.S. LNG projects to strengthen service to European nations in need.”
The DOE noted two distinct environmental advantages Alaska LNG has over competing LNG projects. Alaska LNG’s shorter shipping routes to Asia produce fewer emissions. The “shortest distance between the Gulf of Mexico and China is 140% longer than the route from Alaska, which puts it in direct competition with Canada’s own LNG ambitions in Kitimat.
The DOE further justified its decision because Alaska natural gas generates fewer emissions than gas produced elsewhere because it's produced alongside oil. About 75% of North Slope gas is “associated gas” versus only about 40% of Gulf Coast gas.
Biden’s approval comes weeks after he approved the controversial Willow oil project in the Alaskan National Wildlife Reserve (ANWR), prompting outrage among environmental groups and accusations of hypocrisy, even though it is supported by state legislators on both sides of the aisle.
“Right after the horrific Willow decision, it’s painful to see Biden officials green light an even bigger fossil fuel project that will destroy Arctic habitat and feed the climate crisis,” Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute, said in a statement.
Earthjustice and the Sierra Club also tried to block the LNG approval as well. But the DOE said in a court filing the groups failed to demonstrate LNG is “inconsistent” with the broader public interest.
Erin Colón, an Earthjustice senior attorney based in Juneau who led the FERC litigation said: “Not only is the Alaska LNG project unnecessary given the widespread transition to clean-energy alternatives we expect to see in the years to come, it’s also a major threat to ecosystems and climate in Alaska … in an era where all other states will be scrambling to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It’s frustrating to see the Department of Energy rubber-stamp a massive fossil-fuel infrastructure project of this kind when it clearly conflicts with the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis.”
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
(2) comments
Excellent! Now Canada can build a pipeline from the Mackenzie Delta over to Alaska and start to produce our Arctic gas resources.
Day 1, close down Keystone XL, to stop Canadian oil, from competing. Now a few short years later, directly competing with Canadian LNG, I'm wondering how much stock Justin owns in American oil companies?
