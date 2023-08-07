It’s a scene right out of the movie Metropolis, or The Jetsons

Now the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved an implementation plan that allows for 'advanced air mobility operations' — the first electric ‘air taxis’ — by 2028.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(1) comment

martina1
martina1

Flying takes a lot of concentrated energy; the likelihood of flying EVs being “efficient and sustainable” is about zilch.

