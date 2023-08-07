It’s a scene right out of the movie Metropolis, or The Jetsons.
Now the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved an implementation plan that allows for 'advanced air mobility operations' — the first electric ‘air taxis’ — by 2028.
In a statement on its website, the FAA said the plan will serve as a foundation for making entry into service routine and predictable by maximizing the use of existing procedures and infrastructure.
It addresses how the agency will certify aircraft and pilots, manage airspace access, ensure pilot training, develop infrastructure, maintain security and engage communities — which it anticipates will have serious “safety concerns.”
“These aviation dreams will only happen if people are confident it is safe, just like flying…today. That's the FAA's job: Making sure this new generation of air taxis maintains the high level of safety that defines modern aviation,” it said.
Initially the flights will be much the same as helicopters today, using existing helipads and air traffic control services as much as possible. Already, similar services operate in cities such as New York. But the FAA roadmap goes even further, opening up a vision for a whole new era of flying cars and even buses for commuter travel over public spaces.
The aircraft could also be used to transport cargo and passengers, help with firefighting and provide search and rescue operations. It also has the potential to connect underserved and rural communities.
Ironically, the FAA said the roadmap is in response to an executive order from US President Joe Biden to explore more efficient and sustainable ways of travel, including public transit and commuting.
It couldn’t come soon enough for the budding EV aviation industry. Already, several manufacturers of the new ‘advanced mobility aircraft’ — drones, essentially — are chomping at the bit.
Earlier this month, California-based Joby Aviation received a Special Airworthiness Certificate from the FAA for its first commercial aircraft which will be delivered to the US Airforce at Edwards Airforce Base in 2024. Earlier this year it signed a contract with the USAF worth $131 million.
Toyota is the company’s largest shareholder, having invested $400 million in the company, and signed a long-term agreement for the supply of power train and actuation components.
Joby plans to begin commercial passenger operations in 2025 and has partnered with Delta Air Lines to deliver seamless, emissions-free travel for Delta customers traveling to and from airports.
According to a video on its website, a journey from Midtown Manhattan to JFK airport takes about seven minutes compared to about 49 minutes by car.
Each unit holds four passengers and can travel about 200 kilometres at a top speed of about 300 km/hr.
Beyond airport trips, Joby envisions an “aerial ride share service” ala Uber that customers can book online.
"Our goal is to actually be competitive with the cost of ground transportation, but to deliver you to your destination five times faster and with a dramatically better experience," Joby founder JoBen Bevirt told Bloomberg.
The FAA plan says the taxis will likely operate up to an altitude of 4,000 feet in urban and metropolitan areas, using existing or modified low altitude visual flight rules and within controlled Class B and C airspace around major airports.
The roadmap notes that modifications to the power grid will likely be needed.
The FAA has an interagency agreement with the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Lab to determine how aircraft electrification affects a vertiport, heliport or airport’s electrical grid.
In addition, the Department of Homeland Security will determine what type of security is necessary, including the need for “expanded cybersecurity requirements” due to the use of advanced technology and operational protocols.
The FAA said it would also consider the environmental impacts of advanced air mobility operations, including factors such as noise, air quality, visual disturbances and disruption to wildlife.
Flying takes a lot of concentrated energy; the likelihood of flying EVs being “efficient and sustainable” is about zilch.
