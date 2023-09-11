Cricket
The federal government has spent $420,023 since 2018 supporting companies that make human food from crickets.

“Canadians are struggling as inflation pushes up grocery bills, but subsidizing snacks made out of bugs doesn’t sound like the right solution for taxpayers,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). 

