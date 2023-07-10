Norway oil platform

Norway continues to expand its oil industry.

 Equinor/StatOil

Oil is the gift that keeps on giving. For Norway, that is, not Canada.

Even as this country takes steps to curtail internal oil and gas development, trading partners such as Norway keep on making big discoveries in its portion of the North Sea.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund vs Alberta Heritage Fund

Value of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund vs Alberta Heritage Fund (2022).
Heritage fund performance

Value of Alberta’s Heritage fund over the year.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(4) comments

guest310
guest310

Under the current gov't we continue to fall further behind.

rianc
rianc

As Norway continues to push ahead with oil & gas and mining projects Canada is dead in the water with socialists who live in a fantasy world. B.C. has a big copper mine that wanted to proceed outside of Kamloops until the B.C. government said no. Ontario has other mining projects and their provincial government and the federal government don't want those projects developed. Canada is lost as a country as we would rather kill our economic well being since due to socialists who are opposed to any economic development at all.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Yet n BC you see train cars as far as the eye can see all headed to the coast to ship Coal over seas for China and other countries to use to fire their factories.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

When you have an ideologue, without common sense, making bad decisions, what can you expect. Our industry could be thriving, generating revenue to support new technology projects and healthcare. Instead, we have a printing machine for fake money and huge debts. Astounding.

