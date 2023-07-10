Oil is the gift that keeps on giving. For Norway, that is, not Canada.
Even as this country takes steps to curtail internal oil and gas development, trading partners such as Norway keep on making big discoveries in its portion of the North Sea.
Even as this country takes steps to curtail internal oil and gas development, trading partners such as Norway keep on making big discoveries in its portion of the North Sea.
On Monday, Norwegian oil producer DNO ASA announced its offshore Carmen prospect had tapped up to 230 million barrels of natural gas condensates — more than triple its initial estimates — making it one of the biggest discoveries on the Norwegian continental shelf since 2013.
“Norway is the gift that keeps on giving. Carmen proves there are important discoveries still to be made and Norway’s oldest oil company, DNO, will be part of this next chapter of the country’s oil and gas story,” DNO Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, said in a statement.
It comes as the Norwegian government seeks to expand and accelerate the pace of oil exploration and development off its coasts, including the high Arctic, even as Canada sets targets to wind down its own industry.
Last month, Fornebu-based Aker BP announced a separate 650 million barrel discovery in the North Sea, even as the Norwegian Oil Ministry approved more than $25 billion in new oil projects. By comparison, Imperial Oil’s Karl oil sands mine cost about $12.9 billion.
Norway’s urgency to expand oil production is being driven by the war in Ukraine, which has prompted the EU to curb its reliance on Russian oil and natural gas supplies. Since the invasion last year, Norway has become continental Europe’s largest natural gas supplier.
The country’s oil production is expected to climb about 15% this year to 4.3 million barrels per day, roughly equal to Canada’s.
Last month the Canadian Energy Regulator laid out plans for a 75% cut to oil production by 2050 as part of the country’s net zero transition goals. Those numbers were subsequently the basis for the Liberal government’s Bill C-50, the ’Just Transition’ act introduced on June 15.
Norway’s energy industry has been held up as model for Alberta’s; its sovereign wealth fund is worth about $1.4 trillion. Despite having roughly the same oil production capacity, Alberta’s Heritage Fund is worth about $18.6 billion.
Under the current gov't we continue to fall further behind.
As Norway continues to push ahead with oil & gas and mining projects Canada is dead in the water with socialists who live in a fantasy world. B.C. has a big copper mine that wanted to proceed outside of Kamloops until the B.C. government said no. Ontario has other mining projects and their provincial government and the federal government don't want those projects developed. Canada is lost as a country as we would rather kill our economic well being since due to socialists who are opposed to any economic development at all.
Yet n BC you see train cars as far as the eye can see all headed to the coast to ship Coal over seas for China and other countries to use to fire their factories.
When you have an ideologue, without common sense, making bad decisions, what can you expect. Our industry could be thriving, generating revenue to support new technology projects and healthcare. Instead, we have a printing machine for fake money and huge debts. Astounding.
