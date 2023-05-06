The collaboration between Bud Light and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney appears to have upset both conservatives and leftists.
Leftists are unhappy with Bud Light for what they perceive as a weak withdrawal of support for the transgender activist.
Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch (AB), has lost sales due to the partnership with Mulvaney, who identifies as a woman and shared its gender transition on social media.
AB has given vague apologies. They have also hired Republican lobbyists to try and win back unhappy conservative customers.
The company's attempts to distance itself from Mulvaney have upset some members of the LGBTQ community.
Leftists are now asking AB to support their ideology or face another boycott.
Last week, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President Jay Brown sent a letter to AB.
In the letter, Brown asked the company to publicly support the transgender activist and provide executives with “transgender inclusion training.”
“In this moment, it is absolutely critical for Anheuser-Busch to stand in solidarity with Dylan and the trans community,” said Brown, according to a report from The Hill.
“However, when faced with anti-LGBTQ+ and transphobic criticism, Anheuser-Busch’s actions demonstrate a profound lack of fortitude in upholding its values of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
Stacy Lentz, who co-owns the Stonewall Inn, known as the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ political movement, spoke to Newsweek in an interview.
Lentz mentioned that Bud Light had “missed an opportunity to stand by their commitment to the trans community by pandering to and giving into transphobic outcries.”
Lentz predicted that if AB does not fully support equality, it will be gone in a few years, as “left-wing values” are popular among young Americans.
Two years ago, leftists held a demonstration outside the Stonewall Inn.
During the protest, they poured drinks from AB into a gutter.
The protest was aimed at AB for donating money to lawmakers who wanted to limit the spread of radical gender theory.
When the criticism arose, AB pointed out that the company “received a perfect 100% score from the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ Equality.”
Lentz supports Mulvaney and feels sorry for it. She also mentioned that Mulvaney had received many brand deals from other companies and was “caught in the middle of a horrible firestorm.”
John Casey, a contributor to The Advocate, wrote an opinion article for the LGBTQ publication.
In the article, Casey mentioned that AB had “poured alcohol all over an extremist’s fire” instead of rising “to the defence of a transgender woman” and defending “a noble campaign that sought to reflect acceptance.”
“Maybe the worst thing the company did was leave Mulvaney all alone, twisting in the wind, abandoning any kind of defence of her. That is an utterly repugnant reflection of the brand,” wrote Casey.
“It’s not Kid Rock and Ted Nugent who should be boycotting Bud Light. It should be us.”
