The security fee the federal government charges air travellers is set to rise by a third in the 2023 Budget.

“Budget 2023 proposes to increase the Air Travellers Security Charge rates by 33%,” cabinet wrote in its budget document A Made in Canada Plan.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

guest399
guest399

User fee, profit center. Whatever. It's all the same to the Liberals. It's just more money to be fleeced. If it breathes tax it. If it doesn't breath, tax it anyway.

Goose
Goose

Does Canadian apathy know no bounds? I can't think of any other country on earth that continously puts up with it.

